COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) State Rep. Sara Walsh is dropping out of the Republican primary for Missouri's Fourth Congressional District, she said in a news release Monday. Walsh had filed in to run in the district in February, before a new Missouri congressional map was drawn. Incumbent Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler is not seeking re-election as she pursues the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate. Under the old map, Walsh lived in the Fourth District but the new map has placed Ashland in the Third District, a seat held by incumbent Republican Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO