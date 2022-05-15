Severe Weather Statement issued for Alfalfa by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 03:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-19 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This is a DANGEROUS SITUATION. These storms have produced wind damage across northern Oklahoma. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Grant; Kay; Noble; Payne A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 AM CDT FOR KAY...NOBLE...CENTRAL GRANT AND NORTHWESTERN PAYNE COUNTIES At 327 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Caldwell to 5 miles east of Braman to 9 miles northeast of Sooner Lake to near Glencoe, moving east at 75 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Emergency management. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Stillwater, Ponca City, Blackwell, Perry, Tonkawa, Medford, Newkirk, Morrison, Glencoe, Billings, Lamont, Kaw City, Wakita, Red Rock, Marland, Braman, Deer Creek, Manchester, Kildare and Jefferson. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

GRANT COUNTY, OK ・ 3 HOURS AGO