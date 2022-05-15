ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Bronx Ball returns to the borough after 2-year pandemic hiatus

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RdBk8_0feWsRGL00

Bronx Ball was back into full swing Saturday night after the COVID-19 pandemic put it on hold for two years.

The exciting evening got underway as Borough President Vanessa Gibson and the Bronx Tourism Council hosted the annual event in Hunts Point.

The event also coincided with Bronx Week.

The theme of this year's ball was "History in the Making."

The ball took place at "La Peninsula," an affordable housing complex where the Spofford Juvenile Detention Center once stood.

The event featured a variety of celebratory elements, from a red carpet to fine dining.

Residents, local organizations, and a long list of elected officials which included State Sen. Charles Schumer and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie attended the event.

Gibson said the week was meant to highlight the opportunities that the Bronx provides and to help shape the borough's story. She added that her goal is to move the borough forward in a new direction.

A parade, a festival and a concert are scheduled for Sunday to close out the Bronx Week.

Comments / 3

Related
Gothamist.com

'This isn’t just normal attrition': Why city workers say they’re quitting

For Jeremiah Cedeño, working in city government had always felt like a higher calling, something the 34-year-old Bronx native attributes to having been raised in the church. Cedeño viewed himself as a potential lifer in city government. He had worked for three different municipal agencies over the last four years, most recently the Human Resource Administration, which oversees public assistance. But his feelings about his employer dramatically soured over the last year, and he quit several weeks ago.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
riverdalepress.com

Riverdale may be in CD-15 under draft map

Greater Riverdale will fall under a new district 15 in the upcoming midterm elections based on a draft of a new state congressional district map that was published Monday. And state Sen. Alessandra Biaggi, who had been running for congressional district 3, can run for that seat even though her home would now be in district 16. According to the New York State’s Board of Election’s website, candidates only have to be a resident of New York in order to run for a congressional seat.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Bronx garden needs volunteers

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A community garden in the Bronx has served as an oasis for children to learn about their environment, but now it needs volunteers and support. Community advocate and gardener Jose Vasquez said the corner on Kelly Street serves as both garden and classroom. Robyn Milliner-Johnson, the principal of Girls Prep Bronx […]
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bronx, NY
Government
Bronx, NY
Health
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
News 12

Claremont Neighborhood Center aims to begin nighttime summer program

The Claremont Neighborhood Center offers summer camp, afterschool, and many other youth programs and activities for kids and young adults during the day. However, they believe they’ve overlooked introducing a full-fledged nighttime program. The City Initiative recently expanded to keep 100 community center gyms open every Saturday night around...
BRONX, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vanessa Gibson
Person
Carl Heastie
yonkerstimes.com

Former TV Reporter Says, “It’s Time for Change in Mamaroneck”

Democratic candidates for village board, L-R, Manny Rawlings, Leilani Yizar-Reid, Lou Young. Two democrats slates face off for village board June 28. This reporter’s interest in the politics of the Village of Mamaroneck began when Village Administrator Jerry Barberio filed a discrimination complaint with Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, EEOC and the NYS Human Rights Commission in February. Barberio accuses Village Trustee Dan Natchez of inappropriate behavior, including threatening Barberio by saying, “I have the votes (on the Village Board) to fire you.”
MAMARONECK, NY
News 12

Bronx lawmakers announce six-figure investment in security cameras

The Throgs Neck Business Improvement District unveiled a new plan alongside Bronx lawmakers announcing a $250,000 investment to install new NYPD cameras in the neighborhood. The cameras, which will be a product of the grant in the New York State Budget, will be installed along E. Tremont Avenue from Bruckner Boulevard to Harding Avenue.
BRONX, NY
norwoodnews.org

Morrisania: New Affordable Housing Development Announced

The New York City Department of Housing, Preservation & Development (HPD), Housing Development Corporation (HDC), and NYCHA announced plans on May 9 to construct Sol on the Park, a 195-unit affordable housing property in the Morrisania section of The Bronx, as reported by YIMBY. Located at the corner of St....
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Volunteers distribute food in New York City transit system

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Homeless outreach teams and social service crews are working in the transit system as part of a stepped up effort to address homelessness. The city, state and MTA have increased efforts to connect people with help. A group of volunteers is also stepping in to make a difference, one meal at […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Parade#Pandemic#Borough#The Bronx Tourism Council#Hunts Point#State#Assembly
NBC New York

‘Impossible:' NYC Subway Escalator Drama Forces Riders to Climb 10 Flights of Stairs

A 10-story walkup in New York City? Not a chance many people would sign up for that — but it's become a reality some subway riders in Manhattan now have to face. That's because escalator problems at the Fort Washington and 181st Street station along the A line are making riders climb up and down the equivalent of 10 flights of stairs in or to get to and from their trains.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
therealdeal.com

Landlords called it: Vacancy rate jumps, rent-stabilization stays

When Gov. Kathy Hochul extended the deadline to complete the 2021 Housing and Vacancy Survey, landlords decried the move. They predicted the city would use the extra time — which the state said the pandemic made necessary — to wait for more renters to return, pushing vacancy rates below the 5 percent threshold required to preserve rent stabilization.
MANHATTAN, NY
queenseagle.com

Court rules against Rikers in medical care case

A Bronx Supreme Court judge ruled Tuesday that the city has 30 days to demonstrate it is no longer violating an order to bring Rikers Island detainees to medical appointments. If they fail to do so, the agency will face a $100 fine for each medical appointment missed since December 11, 2021.
BRONX, NY
News 12

News 12

75K+
Followers
25K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy