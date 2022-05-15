Bronx Ball returns to the borough after 2-year pandemic hiatus

Bronx Ball was back into full swing Saturday night after the COVID-19 pandemic put it on hold for two years.

The exciting evening got underway as Borough President Vanessa Gibson and the Bronx Tourism Council hosted the annual event in Hunts Point.

The event also coincided with Bronx Week.

The theme of this year's ball was "History in the Making."

The ball took place at "La Peninsula," an affordable housing complex where the Spofford Juvenile Detention Center once stood.

The event featured a variety of celebratory elements, from a red carpet to fine dining.

Residents, local organizations, and a long list of elected officials which included State Sen. Charles Schumer and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie attended the event.

Gibson said the week was meant to highlight the opportunities that the Bronx provides and to help shape the borough's story. She added that her goal is to move the borough forward in a new direction.

A parade, a festival and a concert are scheduled for Sunday to close out the Bronx Week.