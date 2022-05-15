ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family of Brooklyn man fatally shot by police in 2003 demand his name be cleared

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago
The family of a Brooklyn man who police shot and killed in 2003 said Saturday they have newly discovered evidence that may clear his name.

Two undercover officers shot Carlos Lopez 19 years ago after police say Lopez shot and killed another man.

And now, 19 years after his death, Lopez's family says they have newfound evidence that proves he was wrongfully killed.

"Evidence that proves my brother is innocent... Evidence that provesthe NYPD held that he's innocent," said sister Lillian Lopez.

That evidence is a black hoodie, which the family says police placed on Lopez's body after he was shot.

"When you get shot through the sweater, you would find holes in the sweater, right or wrong? There's not one hole in the sweater -- not one hole. But the other clothing, his bottom shirt, his T-shirt, everything else is ripped up," Lillian Lopez said.

The Lopez family called on Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez to sit down with them and have a conversation about reopening the case.

They also said they want an apology and have Lopez's name clear in that they believe he did not commit the murder.

"We want an apology. I want my brother Carlos Lopez's name to be cleared," Lillian Lopez emphasized.

"It can't bring my son back, but I know my kids, I know my son, and I know my son did not murder nobody," said mother Caroline Lopez.

The family is working with a lawyer to look into the possibility of filing another civil rights lawsuit.

News 12 reached out to the D.A.'s office but has not yet received an update.

