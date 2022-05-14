Warrior Varsity Golf finishes 6th place at Mid Southern Conference

If you love being on the water, sunsets, and wine, then a trip to Patoka Lake this summer should be something you'll want to make happen. Patoka Lake is the second-largest reservoir in the U.S. state of Indiana. It spans three different counties in Southern Indiana. The lake is a beautiful to swim, boat, camp, fish, and more. One cool thing that Patoka Lake has to offer during the summer is a nice date night or girls' night out with a sunset wine cruise.

INDIANA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO