ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsburg, IN

Warrior Varsity Golf finishes 6th place at Mid Southern Conference

By Admin
scottsburgathletics.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Scottsburg Warrior Golf team finished 6th at the 2022 Mid...

scottsburgathletics.com

Comments / 0

Related
scottsburgathletics.com

Warriorette Softball Clinches Share of MSC Title

Warriorette Softball clinched a share of the Mid Southern Conference title with a 4-3 win over Corydon Central on May 11th and had a chance to win the title outright with a win over Silver Creek on Tuesday, May 17th when the teams resumed their suspended game in the Bottom of the 8th Inning. Silver Creek held on for the win and in doing so created a 3-way tie for MSC Champions with Scottsburg and Corydon Central.
SCOTTSBURG, IN
scottsburgathletics.com

Warriorette Varsity Softball falls to Silver Creek 1 – 0

Warriorette Softball completed their suspended game with Silver Creek and could not complete the comeback as the Lady Dragons won the game 1-0 forcing a 3 way tie for Mid Southern Conference champs. Scottsburg, Corydon Central and Silver Creek all finish with identical 7-1 records in the MSC.
SCOTTSBURG, IN
wdrb.com

BOZICH | ESPN's Lunardi loves Kentucky, likes Indiana, overlooks Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Confession: I’m a Joe Lunardi fan. I like Lunardi because he loves college basketball as much as I love college basketball. I like Lunardi because he was the first person to popularize NCAA Tournament bracketology, teach a class about the subject in Philadelphia and also write a book about how to forecast the NCAA men’s field.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Scottsburg, IN
Scottsburg, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
thedailyhoosier.com

Former IU basketball player Ray Pavy has passed away

While his IU basketball career was tragically cut short, Ray Pavy went on to a long a prosperous life. A frequent sophomore starter during the 1960-61 season alongside IU stars Walt Bellamy, Tom Bolyard and Jimmy Rayl, Pavy passed away overnight according to multiple reports including the Indianapolis Star and Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wdrb.com

Southern Indiana boy making a difference one lawn at a time

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An 11-year-old in southern Indiana is making a difference one lawn at a time. He's mowing lawns for people in need, and he's doing it all for free. Landen Smith is motivated to mow 50 yards in Austin, Indiana and other nearby communities by the end of the summer to reach a goal set by a national nonprofit.
AUSTIN, IN
stlmag.com

5 inspired restaurants to visit in Bloomington, Indiana

With multiple locations across Indiana, Upland Brewery serves up mouthwatering fare alongside an ever-evolving list of sours, wine, and beer. Year-round favorites include the Champagne Velvet pilsner, Dragonfly IPA, and Bad Elmer’s Porter. With food crafted just as intentionally as the beer, the menu changes seasonally. Favorites include meat-centric sandwiches and faux-meat companions, such as the Hoosier Classic Tenderloin, Seitan-derloin, Three Little Pigs (with tenderloin, pulled pork, and applewood-peppered bacon), and Three Little Twigs (with seitan tenderloin, Southwest tofu, and ground Impossible chorizo). 350 W. 11th.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Conference
WOWO News

Three Hoosier communities on ‘Best Places to Live’ list

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): U.S. News & World Report has released its list of the Best Places to Live in the United States. Three Indiana communities made the top 150 metropolitan areas based on affordability, desirability and quality of life. Topping the Indiana list is Fort Wayne, coming...
FORT WAYNE, IN
insidethehall.com

Mike Woodson on Trayce Jackson-Davis: “I’m hoping like hell he comes back because he’s a big piece to the puzzle”

Indiana coach Mike Woodson spoke to reporters on Tuesday night in Fort Wayne ahead of his appearance at the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana Gourmet Dinner. Woodson was asked about a variety of things, including his first season in Bloomington, the status of Trayce Jackson-Davis, NIL, the transfer portal and more.
FORT WAYNE, IN
KISS 106

Indiana’s Patoka Lake Sunset Wine Cruises Return This June

If you love being on the water, sunsets, and wine, then a trip to Patoka Lake this summer should be something you'll want to make happen. Patoka Lake is the second-largest reservoir in the U.S. state of Indiana. It spans three different counties in Southern Indiana. The lake is a beautiful to swim, boat, camp, fish, and more. One cool thing that Patoka Lake has to offer during the summer is a nice date night or girls' night out with a sunset wine cruise.
INDIANA STATE
Lincoln Report

A Guide to the 4 Best Places to Visit in Indiana

No matter what your interests are, you're sure to find something to love in Indiana. If you're a fan of the outdoors, head to one of the many state parks or national forests for hiking, camping, and fishing. For those who prefer a more urban experience, Indianapolis offers a variety of museums, art galleries, and historic sites.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
cbs4indy.com

Severe storm chances Sunday for Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – A cold front moves through Sunday that will bring even more chances to see severe weather in Indiana. The first part of Sunday will be dry and pleasant. Partly cloudy skies start to build in my 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Sunday night storms. Sunday evening rain becomes...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Wave 3

Volunteer firefighter killed in Southern Indiana double homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police are conducting an investigation into an officer-involving shooting that occurred in Harrison County and resulted in the deaths of two people, one of whom was a volunteer fireman. An officer from the Palmyra Police Department was called out about 9:30 p.m. on Monday...
HARRISON COUNTY, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

State Road 56 Closures Planned in Jefferson, Switzerland Counties

A bridge replacement project is scheduled to start in early June. (Switzerland County, Ind.) - Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Force Construction Company plans to close the S.R. 56 bridge over Lost Fork Creek on or after Monday, June 6, to complete a bridge replacement project in Jefferson County. The bridge is located just over eight miles east of U.S. 421 near the Switzerland County line and will remain closed for approximately 90 days. Traffic will be detoured to U.S. 421 and S.R. 129.
SWITZERLAND COUNTY, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Versailles Man Injured in Semi Crash on U.S. 50

Ripley County Sheriff's deputies responded to the crash on Saturday afternoon. (Ripley County, Ind.) – A semi-truck driver was injured in a single vehicle accident on Saturday. Ripley County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash on U.S. 50 just east of Elrod around 4:47 p.m., where Robert Kappes lost...
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy