Maple Leafs' Jack Campbell: Gutsy effort but takes loss

 4 days ago

Campbell made 23 saves in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Tampa Bay in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference First Round series. Campbell played a gutsy game...

CBS Sports

Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Nabs helper in win

Rantanen notched an assist, four shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blues in Game 1. Rantanen helped out on a Valeri Nichushkin tally in the second period. Through five playoff contests, Rantanen is up to six assists, 10 shots on net, 18 hits and a plus-2 rating, but he's yet to score a goal. He's often had a playmaking edge to his game, but his shot volume is at two per game in the playoffs, compared to 3.4 per game in the regular season, which helps to explain why he hasn't lit the lamp yet.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Bucks' Brook Lopez: Double-doubles in Game 7 loss

Lopez had 15 points (6-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds and three blocks over 37 minutes during Sunday's 109-81 loss to the Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. After back-to-back subpar performances, Lopez asserted himself early in Game 7 and finished with his second double-double...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Astros' Jake Meyers: Gets game action at spring complex

Meyers (shoulder) played designated hitter in an extended spring training game Tuesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. The game action was Meyers' first since November shoulder surgery. He still has steps to take before he's ready to return to the big-league roster, but it looks as though he could be nearing a rehab assignment.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Eagles' Josh Hammond: Claimed Tuesday

Hammond was picked up off waivers by the Eagles on Tuesday, Mike Kaye of The Newark Star-Ledger reports. Hammond appeared in two games in 2021 and was waived by Jacksonville on Monday after two seasons with the team. The 2020 undrafted free agent has yet to receive a target in his professional career.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Nick Paul
CBS Sports

Astros' Jake Odorizzi: Carted off

Odorizzi was carted off the field during Monday's game against Boston after suffering an apparent leg injury, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports. He allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits and one walk while striking out four over five innings prior to exiting. Odorizzi suffered the injury after...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Rockies' Connor Joe: Resting Wednesday

Joe is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale against the Giants. Joe will be out of the lineup for the first time since May 5 after reaching base in all 10 of those contests while scoring five runs, driving in another and swiping a base. Charlie Blackmon will take over at designated hitter and bat leadoff.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Colts' Parris Campbell: Facing zero limitations

Campbell (foot) said Wednesday that he feels great and hasn't had any physical limitations during the offseason, Stephen Holder of The Athletic reports. Campbell underwent foot surgery in the middle of last season and returned to play eight snaps in the Colts' forgettable Week 18 loss to the Jaguars. However, the wideout revealed Wednesday that he played in that contest with a plate and screws in his foot, which were removed two weeks after the season concluded, per Zak Keefer of The Athletic. Campbell has had three consecutive injury-plagued campaigns to start his career, and the Colts added Alec Pierce in the draft, so it's possible the Ohio State product could be facing an uphill battle to make Indianapolis' initial 53-man roster. However, Campbell is only due $1.1 million next season and is finally healthy, so the Colts won't take on much risk by rostering him with the hopes that he makes good on his potential in his fourth NFL season.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Rays' Brandon Lowe: Facing multi-week absence

Lowe said Tuesday that he was diagnosed with a stress reaction in his lower back and won't be available to resume baseball activities for at least three weeks, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Even if Lowe is cleared for baseball activities in the first week of June...
TAMPA, FL
#Maple Leafs#Tampa Bay#Eastern Conference
CBS Sports

Pirates' Tyler Heineman: Claimed by Pirates

Heineman was claimed off outright waivers by the Pirates on Monday. Heineman was sent down by the Blue Jays on Saturday, and he'll be claimed by the Pirates several days later. The 30-year-old appeared in 10 major-league games early in the year and went 4-for-15 with two doubles, two runs and an RBI. Since Andrew Knapp was designated for assignment Monday, Heineman will likely join the big-league club as catching depth.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Notre Dame football recruiting: Four-star edge Owen Wafle commits to Fighting Irish live on CBS Sports HQ

The 2023 recruiting cycle is raging, but it's never too early to look ahead to the 2024 offseason. Owen Wafle, a four-star defensive end from the Hun School in Princeton, New Jersey, announced his commitment to Notre Dame on Monday live on CBS Sports HQ. Wafle chose the Fighting Irish over other finalists Iowa, Michigan State, Rutgers and Vanderbilt.
PRINCETON, NJ
CBS Sports

Astros right-hander Jake Odorizzi carted off after suffering left leg injury vs. Red Sox

The Houston Astros lost right-hander Jake Odorizzi to a potentially serious left leg injury Monday night. Odorizzi crumbled to the ground after breaking toward first base to cover the bag in the fifth inning against the Boston Red Sox (GameTracker), and had to be carted off the field. The Astros say he exited with "left lower leg discomfort" and will be evaluated further.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Royals' Brady Singer: Fire seven shutout frames

Singer (1-0) earned the win during Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the White Sox after giving up four hits with nine strikeouts and zero walks over seven scoreless innings. He was optioned to Triple-A Omaha after the contest. Singer served as the 27th man for the twin bill, so...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Chargers' Zack Bailey: Claimed off waivers by Bolts

The Chargers claimed Bailey off waivers Tuesday, Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reports. Bailey mostly operated as a practice-squad player during his time in Washington last year and was waived following a wave of UDFA signings. The 26-year-old offensive guard will likely be a long shot to make the Chargers' initial 53-man roster for the 2022 campaign.
INGLEWOOD, CA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Lewin Diaz: Stint with big club over

The Marlins optioned Diaz to Triple-A Jacksonville on Monday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Diaz's stint with the big club lasted just one day, with the 25-year-old going unused off the bench in Sunday's loss to the Brewers. Miami chose to replace Diaz on the 26-man active roster with lefty Daniel Castano, who could be deployed as a long reliever or as a potential replacement in the rotation for Jesus Luzardo (forearm), who was recently placed on the 15-day injured list.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
CBS Sports

Pirates' Andrew Knapp: Designated for assignment

Knapp was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Monday, Mike Persak of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Knapp saw sporadic playing time while serving as the Pirates' backup catcher early in the season, and he hit just .129 with a double, two runs and two RBI over 11 games during the first month and a half of the year. He'll lose his spot on the 40-man roster after Tyler Heineman was claimed off waivers from the Blue Jays on Monday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Not starting Wednesday

Cain isn't starting Wednesday's game against Atlanta. Cain has gone 1-for-10 with a walk and three strikeouts over his last three games, and he'll be out of the lineup for the second time in the last four matchups. Tyrone Taylor will take over in center field and bat fifth.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Tyler Gilbert: Picking up spot start Tuesday

Gilbert will be called up from Triple-A Reno and is listed as the Diamondbacks' starting pitcher for the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Dodgers. Arizona will likely designate Gilbert as the 27th man for the twin bill before sending him back out to Reno immediately after the start, his second of the season and third outing overall at the big-league level in 2022. Between his previous two appearances, Gilbert struck out six and allowed two earned runs on five hits and two walks over 8.2 innings. However, he's been much less productive over a larger sample of 14.2 innings at Triple-A this season, logging an 11.60 ERA, 1.90 WHIP and 6:5 K:BB across four starts.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Saints' Eric Wilson: Inks deal

Wilson signed a contract with the Saints on Monday. Wilson spent time with the Texans and Eagles last season after spending the previous four with the Vikings. He played in 14 games in 2021, recording 46 tackles, a pass defensed and an interception. Wilson should help provide depth to the Saints' linebacker unit this upcoming season.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

White Sox's Kyle Crick: Sent back to Triple-A

Crick was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte following Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Royals, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. The right-hander served as the 27th man for Tuesday's twin bill and delivered a scoreless inning during the nightcap. He'll now return to Charlotte, where he has a 5:3 K:BB over four shutout frames this season.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Rays' Wander Franco: Swipes fourth base

Franco went 1-for-3 with a walk, a run scored and a stolen base Wednesday against the Tigers. Franco reached base multiple times in a game for the first time in seven starts, collecting only one hit across 26 at-bats in the span. However, Franco was productive early on in Wednesday's game, tallying his run scored in the first frame prior to stealing his fourth base of the season one inning later. Overall, Franco is hitting .272/.297/.429 with 23 runs scored, 16 RBI and four home runs across 155 plate appearances on the campaign.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

