ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri State wins MVC, heads to NCAAs

By Dan Lindblad
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tOBv1_0feWrHe600

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Capturing lightning in a bottle is no easy task, but Missouri state might have done just that on Saturday afternoon.

The Bears beat Northern Iowa 10-4 in the Missouri Valley Conference softball tournament championship game at Killian Stadium.

The win includes a ticket to the NCAA Tournament, ending an 11 year drought for the program.

“I think (Sunday) I am really just going to take it in and one last ride as a softball player, but me being that girl and to see where her school is called I am really excited about it,” senior Madison Hunsaker said.

The Bears trailed 3-2 in the fourth when a storm east of the stadium triggered a 44 minute lightning delay.

Hunsaker returned to the diamond in a big way, hitting a three-run home run in the fifth to put Missouri State up 5-3.

Steffany Dickerson had her best stuff after the delay as well, sitting down the first six batters she faced while only allowing two hits the rest of the game.

“Just to leave a piece of art behind and letting everyone have a chance to have this moment, future Bears, past Bears, this moment wasn’t just for us,” Dickerson said.

It wasn’t only a big win for this year’s team, reaching the tournament., but it was also a big one for the program.

The win put Missouri State ahead of Illinois State and Creighton for most MVC softball championships in the conference’s history with seven.

“Our mission has been ‘Meraki,’ The definition of ‘Meraki’ is to leave something special behind,” Bears head coach Holly Hesse said. “That’s what they did by winning a seventh championship and putting Missouri State alone at the top for most championships in our conference.”

It will be MSU’s seventh NCAA Tournament appearance and first since 2011.

The NCAA Selection show is scheduled for Sunday evening at 6 on ESPN2.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KOLR10 News

MSU’s Buckner back from injury, ready to help Bears

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The college baseball regular season is coming to an end, and so is the career for Missouri State pitcher Ty Buckner. But as KOLR 10’s Dan Lindblad reports, the veteran right handed pitcher wants to go out fighting. Mostly because he’s making up for lost time. It’s not often you get to make your […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Irish win district title

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The journey toward a state championship continues for the Springfield Catholic Irish. The Irish beat Clever 10-0 on Wednesday evening to win the class 3 district 10 championship and punch their ticket to the state tournament. The win completes a two-game district tournament in which the Irish (15-10) won with a combined […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Missouri State placed in Mizzou’s regional

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri State softball team knew they were in the dance. As regionals at Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Arkansas all passed, excitement grew in the room. It’s like they knew what was next. Then Missouri pops up as a 15 seed, followed immediately by Missouri State. “That’s what you dream of when […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Cardinals Cox inducted into Mo Sports Hall of Fame

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–It was another busy day at the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame as four individuals and four programs entered the hall. That includes former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Danny Cox. KOLR-10’s Dan Lucy has the story. Standing 6-foot-4, Danny Cox was an imposing figure on the pitchers mound. And a key weapon on Whitey […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Creighton, MO
City
Springfield, MO
City
Madison, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
State
Missouri State
KOLR10 News

Irish top New Covenant, advance in districts

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The high school baseball playoffs continued Tuesday night with Class 3 District 10 action at Springfield Catholic. The Fighting Irish have been ranked number one in the state in Class 4. And took a 13-10 record into their game against the Warriors who came into this semifinal on a three game winning streak. And […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Kickapoo shuts out Repmo in soccer districts

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Girls high school soccer district playoffs as well Tuesday night. Class 4, District 5, Kickapoo hosting Republic. The Chiefs took a six game winning streak into this semifinal action. And it’s 1-0 Chiefs in the first half, when Kickapoo’s first shot is stopped, but Sabrina Jones is there to put in the rebound, it’s […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Ozark shuts out Carthage in district baseball

JOPLIN, Mo–The road to Ozark and a Missouri state high school baseball championship is underway on diamonds all around the Show-Me State. District competition is underway. The state championships at U.S. Ballpark will be decided at the end of the month. Monday night in Joplin, Carthage and Ozark battled in a Class 6 District 6 […]
OZARK, MO
KOLR10 News

Missouri State University is ending COVID-19 precautions soon

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — There will be a complete return to normal for Missouri State University in the fall of 2022.  President Clif Smart announced via his newsletter Tuesday that all COVID-19 policies involving students will be expiring by the end of finals week, May 20th.  It has students reaching the end of what felt like […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mvc#The Ncaa Tournament#Illinois State
ozarkradionews.com

Zizzers take home the victory

Round one of district play is in the books and the West Plains Zizzers take home the victory 4-0 vs Marshfield, behind great defense and pitching. Sy Stewart throws a complete game shutout only allowing 2 hits. Stewart also went 2-3 with a double. Evan Ackerson went 3-3 on the day.
WEST PLAINS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Creighton University
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
KOLR10 News

Daybreak on the Road: Frisco Depot Museum in Crocker, Missouri

CROCKER, Mo. — Crocker, Missouri in Pulaski County was established as a railroad town in the mid-1800s. Much of Crocker’s history can now be found in the Frisco Depot Museum. “It’s basically the connection of people of Crocker to the railroad and the personal memorabilia that ties the two together as the expansion of the […]
CROCKER, MO
My 1053 WJLT

This Rock Quarry Beach In Missouri Is A Must See This Summer

Looking for some fun things to do this summer on vacation? Here's something that you can add to the list. Located about an hour and a half west of St. Louis is the city of Rolla, Missouri. There, you will find a beach unlike any other you may have seen. Despite its name, The Fugitive Beach isn't a place for fugitives to swim. In fact, it's a fun rock quarry beach for the whole family!
ROLLA, MO
KOLR10 News

Missouri governor signs new congressional map into law

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Gov. Mike Parson officially signed Missouri’s new congressional map into law after months of heated and long debate among lawmakers.  Wednesday afternoon Parson signed House Bill 2909, which establishes new boundaries for eight districts. The map caused gridlock in the General Assembly, especially in the Senate, the governor even called the process “unfortunate.” […]
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Daybreak on the Road: Trail of Tears in Waynesville, Missouri

WAYNESVILLE, Mo. — The land that Pulaski County and Waynesville inhabits has a history that goes back long before the city and county were established. Leaders are making efforts to recognize and honor those who traveled along the Trail of Tears. OzarksFirst spoke with former Waynesville Mayor, teacher, and author Luge Hardman about this aspect […]
WAYNESVILLE, MO
FOX 2

Investigators still searching for three Missouri women after three decades

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Three Springfield women went missing on June 7, 1992, and their disappearance has been a mystery that has stumped investigators ever since. However, as the 30th anniversary of their disappearance approaches, investigators with the Springfield Police Department continue working to find out what happened to Sherrill Levitt, Stacy McCall, and Suzanne (Suzie) […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy