Missouri State wins MVC, heads to NCAAs

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Capturing lightning in a bottle is no easy task, but Missouri state might have done just that on Saturday afternoon.

The Bears beat Northern Iowa 10-4 in the Missouri Valley Conference softball tournament championship game at Killian Stadium.

The win includes a ticket to the NCAA Tournament, ending an 11 year drought for the program.

“I think (Sunday) I am really just going to take it in and one last ride as a softball player, but me being that girl and to see where her school is called I am really excited about it,” senior Madison Hunsaker said.

The Bears trailed 3-2 in the fourth when a storm east of the stadium triggered a 44 minute lightning delay.

Hunsaker returned to the diamond in a big way, hitting a three-run home run in the fifth to put Missouri State up 5-3.

Steffany Dickerson had her best stuff after the delay as well, sitting down the first six batters she faced while only allowing two hits the rest of the game.

“Just to leave a piece of art behind and letting everyone have a chance to have this moment, future Bears, past Bears, this moment wasn’t just for us,” Dickerson said.

It wasn’t only a big win for this year’s team, reaching the tournament., but it was also a big one for the program.

The win put Missouri State ahead of Illinois State and Creighton for most MVC softball championships in the conference’s history with seven.

“Our mission has been ‘Meraki,’ The definition of ‘Meraki’ is to leave something special behind,” Bears head coach Holly Hesse said. “That’s what they did by winning a seventh championship and putting Missouri State alone at the top for most championships in our conference.”

It will be MSU’s seventh NCAA Tournament appearance and first since 2011.

The NCAA Selection show is scheduled for Sunday evening at 6 on ESPN2.

