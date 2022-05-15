God of War Creator David Jaffe Says Xbox's Phil Spencer "Sucks" After Starfield Delay

A new Battlefield 2042 update is releasing tomorrow via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X, and it comes with a fairly major change that seemingly tells you everything you need to know about the current state of Battlefield 2042. The latest Battlefield game flopped out the gate due to several performance issues, missing content, and a metric ton of bugs, and it's never recovered. Thanks to Steam, we know many aren't playing the 2021 first-person shooter on PC, but it's less clear if anyone on console is playing the game. And of course, there are plenty playing the game, but clearly not enough. Matchmaking takes a long time and lobbies are full of bots, so perhaps it should come as no surprise that the 128-player Breakthrough mode is being removed from the game. Going forward, the player count will be 64.
