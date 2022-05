GREENDALE, Ind. (WKRC) - A man who says he witnessed another motorcyclist's jaw-dropping attack on a convertible driver Sunday is sharing his account of what happened. Jacob Barhorst says he was riding his motorcycle along US-50 near Hollywood behind a group of bikers, but wasn't part of the group and doesn't know any of the bikers that were in front of him.

