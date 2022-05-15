ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GW Softball fall to Fordham in A-10 Championship

By Jake Rohm
 4 days ago

FAIRFAX, Va (WDVM) — On Saturday, George Washington softball played Fordham in the Atlantic-10 championship, with the winner advancing to the NCAA tournament on an automatic bid.

Since the Colonials fell to the Rams on Friday, they would have to beat them twice.

In game one, Fordham was able to take an early 1-0 lead in the first. GW, however, was able to score four runs in the 3rd inning to reclaim the lead and never give it back. A-10 Player of the Year Alexa Williams drove in two runs in the 3rd, and four total in game one, as GW defeated the Rams 6-3.

Game 2 was the opposite. After pitching seven innings in game one, Sierra Lange came out as the starting pitcher once again. However, the amount of innings for the senior this weekend proved to be too much to overcome, as the Rams were able to score three runs before GW made a pitching change.

Sierra Lange: GW Softball’s ace in the hole

The Colonials made things interesting, keeping the score within a few runs all game, but the lead was too much to overcome, as Fordham took game two 6-3, and winning the A-10 softball title.

“I’m really proud of how our team fought,” said GW head coach Chrissy Schoonmaker. “I loved our energy, I loved our passion. We compete, and I’m so proud of just that compete mentality that we don’t give in. I take this team every day of the week, every day of the year, and I love our fight.”

GW finished the season 36-15, and went 21-3 in the A-10. The team will wait to see if their is some postseason ball in their future, as the selection shows for the NCAA Tournament and the National Invitational Softball Championship (NISC) are Sunday night.

