Coronado Playhouse Presents “Ain’t Misbehavin’ The Fats Waller Musical Show”, A Jazzy Good Time!

Coronado Playhouse is jazzed to present Ain’t Misbehavin’ The Fats Waller Musical Show to San Diego County! Through its run falls Black Music Month (June), International Day of Jazz, Fats Waller’s birthday, and the newly cemented national holiday, Juneteenth. A fitting musical to commemorate numerous days of celebration!

The Tony Award winning musical (1978) is titled after the jazz phenom, Fats Waller, somewhat of an enigma from the height of the Harlem Renaissance. He performed alongside other icons of the jazz era, such as Lena Horne, was kidnapped and forced to play for the likes of Al Capone, known for his boisterous personality on and off stage, and celebrated for his expertise in stride piano playing – a difficult technique in which the right hand plays the melody while the left hand alternates between a single note and a chord played an octave or more higher. “Ain’t Misbehavin’” is arguably the musician’s most popular track, earning Waller posthumous Grammy achievements, induction into multiple halls of fame, and listed in the Library of Congress National Recording Registry. Waller was the type of composer we’re surely to recognize in sound, but would have difficulty naming him.

Coronado Playhouse’s production of Ain’t Misbehavin’ will uplift the talent of Fats Waller, as well as other performers who often have to work a little harder to reach the spotlight. The community spotlight partner for this performance is the San Diego Black Artist Collective , a new non-profit working to create a more equitable theatre landscape throughout San Diego County. Coronado Playhouse has also reached out to several Black-owned organizations for cross-promotion and to help uplift other arts organizations in the community.

Ain’t Misbehavin’ is directed by Spencer John Powell (Artistic Director and Co-Owner) and Co-Produced by Mickey Mounarath (Business Director) of East County’s Visionary Dance Theatre . Both artists have extensive experience performing in as well as staging numerous productions, including several original works, as well as have danced throughout the country with other companies. It’s this expertise that will guide an exciting but challenging piece highlighting the trials and triumphs of the title character through its big band numbers and powerful ballads. The cast is small, especially for a musical, featuring seven principals including Ed Wortham portraying Fats Waller, flanked by two additional dancers; but the cast is mighty, already filling rehearsal rooms with massive harmonies, riffs, and vibrato. As we enter the first pandemic summer with the least amount of restrictions and COVID protocol yet, this show is sure to usher in a season of joy and enthusiasm for music and theatre lovers alike.

Ain’t Misbehavin’ The Fats Waller Musical Show will perform May 20th – June 19th; Thursdays-Saturdays at 8 PM and Sundays at 2 PM.

Tickets:

Single Tickets: Thursday $24, Friday $27, Saturday $30, Sunday $27

$12.50-$28 Active Duty Military, Student, and Senior discounts.

Group discounts are available for parties of 8 or more. (Pricing will automatically adjust when 8 or more Adult Tickets are purchased together. Group rates only apply to adult ticket pricing).

Coronado Playhouse , 1835 Strand Way, Coronado, CA 92118

The oldest arts organization in Coronado, Coronado Playhouse , is the longest continuously run community theatre in San Diego County, and, according to the LA Times, is the longest continuously running playhouse on the West Coast; the company is currently going strong in its 76th Season. The intimate 100-seat, cabaret-style theatre, overlooks beautiful Glorietta Bay and is part of the Coronado Community Center. The venue opened in 2006 with state-of-the-art equipment and a full-service bar. Season ticket holders can reserve tables a year in advance for each show. Coronado Playhouse stands proudly among the best in the Community Theatre world of San Diego and constantly strives for excellence in its productions. The Playhouse is dedicated to providing quality entertainment, with a mix of classic and modern comedies, dramas and mysteries, dazzling musicals, colorful free classics, theatre for young audiences, concerts, and cabarets. These programs, along with our education outreach, theatre classes, and other community events, are only possible because of your continued support and charitable donations. They diligently strive to select diverse creative and production teams that will deliver smart and enlightening productions to CPH audiences. (The San Diego Black Artist Collective ’s mission is to facilitate a foundation of support and resources that provides a sense of community, a safe haven, and a sanctuary for artist development. They are committed to supporting Black Artists in San Diego, producing work that is unapologetic, authentic, and healing to the Black experience across the diaspora. In its short existence, The Collective has worked to help produce works in partnerships with other San Diego County theatres, providing consultation support, casting assistance, and has commissioned works from Black artists in our community. The Collective has alongside La Jolla Playhouse, New Village Arts, and Most recently finished a residency at The Old Globe. The Collective supports members by circulating information about staffing and audition opportunities, and workshops to attend, as well as helping support audience engagement by sharing ticketing opportunities for those involved to receive discounted or free tickets to other theatre companies. (SDBAC.org)

