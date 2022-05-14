ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coronado, CA

Coronado Playhouse Presents “Ain’t Misbehavin’ The Fats Waller Musical Show”, A Jazzy Good Time!

By Coronado Playhouse
The Coronado Times
The Coronado Times
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oCe2o_0feWosTK00

Coronado Playhouse is jazzed to present Ain’t Misbehavin’ The Fats Waller Musical Show to San Diego County! Through its run falls Black Music Month (June), International Day of Jazz, Fats Waller’s birthday, and the newly cemented national holiday, Juneteenth. A fitting musical to commemorate numerous days of celebration!

The Tony Award winning musical (1978) is titled after the jazz phenom, Fats Waller, somewhat of an enigma from the height of the Harlem Renaissance. He performed alongside other icons of the jazz era, such as Lena Horne, was kidnapped and forced to play for the likes of Al Capone, known for his boisterous personality on and off stage, and celebrated for his expertise in stride piano playing – a difficult technique in which the right hand plays the melody while the left hand alternates between a single note and a chord played an octave or more higher. “Ain’t Misbehavin’” is arguably the musician’s most popular track, earning Waller posthumous Grammy achievements, induction into multiple halls of fame, and listed in the Library of Congress National Recording Registry. Waller was the type of composer we’re surely to recognize in sound, but would have difficulty naming him.

Coronado Playhouse’s production of Ain’t Misbehavin’ will uplift the talent of Fats Waller, as well as other performers who often have to work a little harder to reach the spotlight. The community spotlight partner for this performance is the San Diego Black Artist Collective , a new non-profit working to create a more equitable theatre landscape throughout San Diego County. Coronado Playhouse has also reached out to several Black-owned organizations for cross-promotion and to help uplift other arts organizations in the community.

Ain’t Misbehavin’ is directed by Spencer John Powell (Artistic Director and Co-Owner) and Co-Produced by Mickey Mounarath (Business Director) of East County’s Visionary Dance Theatre . Both artists have extensive experience performing in as well as staging numerous productions, including several original works, as well as have danced throughout the country with other companies. It’s this expertise that will guide an exciting but challenging piece highlighting the trials and triumphs of the title character through its big band numbers and powerful ballads. The cast is small, especially for a musical, featuring seven principals including Ed Wortham portraying Fats Waller, flanked by two additional dancers; but the cast is mighty, already filling rehearsal rooms with massive harmonies, riffs, and vibrato. As we enter the first pandemic summer with the least amount of restrictions and COVID protocol yet, this show is sure to usher in a season of joy and enthusiasm for music and theatre lovers alike.

Ain’t Misbehavin’ The Fats Waller Musical Show will perform May 20th – June 19th; Thursdays-Saturdays at 8 PM and Sundays at 2 PM.

Tickets:

  • Single Tickets: Thursday $24, Friday $27, Saturday $30, Sunday $27
  • $12.50-$28 Active Duty Military, Student, and Senior discounts.
  • Group discounts are available for parties of 8 or more. (Pricing will automatically adjust when 8 or more Adult Tickets are purchased together. Group rates only apply to adult ticket pricing).
Coronado Playhouse , 1835 Strand Way, Coronado, CA 92118
About Coronado Playhouse The oldest arts organization in Coronado, Coronado Playhouse , is the longest continuously run community theatre in San Diego County, and, according to the LA Times, is the longest continuously running playhouse on the West Coast; the company is currently going strong in its 76th Season. The intimate 100-seat, cabaret-style theatre, overlooks beautiful Glorietta Bay and is part of the Coronado Community Center. The venue opened in 2006 with state-of-the-art equipment and a full-service bar. Season ticket holders can reserve tables a year in advance for each show. Coronado Playhouse stands proudly among the best in the Community Theatre world of San Diego and constantly strives for excellence in its productions. The Playhouse is dedicated to providing quality entertainment, with a mix of classic and modern comedies, dramas and mysteries, dazzling musicals, colorful free classics, theatre for young audiences, concerts, and cabarets. These programs, along with our education outreach, theatre classes, and other community events, are only possible because of your continued support and charitable donations. They diligently strive to select diverse creative and production teams that will deliver smart and enlightening productions to CPH audiences. (
CoronadoPlayhouse.org ) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jWsPr_0feWosTK00 Community Partner – San Diego Black Artist Collective The San Diego Black Artist Collective ’s mission is to facilitate a foundation of support and resources that provides a sense of community, a safe haven, and a sanctuary for artist development. They are committed to supporting Black Artists in San Diego, producing work that is unapologetic, authentic, and healing to the Black experience across the diaspora. In its short existence, The Collective has worked to help produce works in partnerships with other San Diego County theatres, providing consultation support, casting assistance, and has commissioned works from Black artists in our community. The Collective has alongside La Jolla Playhouse, New Village Arts, and Most recently finished a residency at The Old Globe. The Collective supports members by circulating information about staffing and audition opportunities, and workshops to attend, as well as helping support audience engagement by sharing ticketing opportunities for those involved to receive discounted or free tickets to other theatre companies. (SDBAC.org)

The story Coronado Playhouse Presents “Ain’t Misbehavin’ The Fats Waller Musical Show”, A Jazzy Good Time! appeared first on Coronado Times . Read more stories written by Coronado Playhouse .

Comments / 0

Related
The Coronado Times

Coronado Island Film Festival Hosts Final Film in The Student Classic Study Series

Saturday morning, May 21st at 10 AM, CIFF’s Coronado Student Classic Film Study Program presents William Wyler’s Roman Holiday, the eighth and final film in the 2022 Student Classic Film […] The story Coronado Island Film Festival Hosts Final Film in The Student Classic Study Series appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Managing Editor.
CORONADO, CA
The Coronado Times

Splash Shines a Light on Marine Plastics and Supports Emerald Keepers

Unseasonably warm summer-like weather provided a perfect evening at Coronado Yacht Club for Emerald Keepers’ inaugural fundraiser. Guests gathering for The Great Pacific Garbage Patch Splash & Art Auction were […] The story Splash Shines a Light on Marine Plastics and Supports Emerald Keepers appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Emerald Keepers.
CORONADO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego County, CA
Entertainment
City
Coronado, CA
Local
California Entertainment
County
San Diego County, CA
Coronado, CA
Entertainment
The Coronado Times

Meet Emerald Keeper of the Month: Brian Trotier

May’s Emerald Keeper of the Month is Coronado resident Brian L. Trotier of the Triangle Project, located in the East Village of San Diego, just across the bay. The Triangle […] The story Meet Emerald Keeper of the Month: Brian Trotier appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Emerald Keepers.
CORONADO, CA
The Coronado Times

B-WELL for Mental Wellness Month – Interactive Bingo

Safe Harbor Coronado is partnering with Mental Health America (MHA) in the national recognition of Mental Health Month (May). While Safe Harbor acts as the facilitator of the month-long campaign, […] The story B-WELL for Mental Wellness Month – Interactive Bingo appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Managing Editor.
CORONADO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Al Capone
Person
Fats Waller
Person
Lena Horne
The Coronado Times

Real Estate: La Jolla Cove – New Listing

Check out our new listing in La Jolla Cove (939 Coast Blvd 8A) La Jolla Cove: Stunning panoramic whitewater views spanning from the Children’s pool to La Jolla Shores and […] The story Real Estate: La Jolla Cove – New Listing appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Coronado Shores Co..
CORONADO, CA
The Coronado Times

Bay Bridge Run Results and Video

The Navy’s Annual Bay Bridge Run/Walk, hosted by the Navy Region Southwest Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) Program, was held on Sunday morning, May 15. The unique 4-mile run/walk has […] The story Bay Bridge Run Results and Video appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Managing Editor.
CORONADO, CA
The Coronado Times

Get Rewarded for June Events at Stake Chophouse & Bar!

Book reservations for 10 to 26 guests in our Private Wine Cellar Room or B Street Patio, held between June 1 and June 30, 2022, and receive a $100 Blue […] The story Get Rewarded for June Events at Stake Chophouse & Bar! appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Blue Bridge Hospitality.
CORONADO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz#Playhouse Presents#Black Music#La Jolla Playhouse#Misbehavin#Juneteenth#Ai N T Misbehavin
The Coronado Times

CHS Scholar Athletes of the Year

Two Class of 2022 student athletes from Coronado High School were recognized on Monday as Scholar Athletes of the Year from The High School Sports Association of San Diego (HSSA). […] The story CHS Scholar Athletes of the Year appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Managing Editor.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Coronado Times

Awe-Inspiring Architecture at the CHA Mother’s Day Historical Home Tour

Coming home to history was the theme of this year’s always anticipated Coronado Historical Association’s (CHA) Annual Mother’s Day Historic Home Tour. More than 500 attendees welcomed the event back […] The story Awe-Inspiring Architecture at the CHA Mother’s Day Historical Home Tour appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Jennifer Velez.
CORONADO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
The Coronado Times

Orange Avenue Banner Program Open to Local Nonprofits – Application Deadline June 17

Coronado’s Orange Avenue Banner Program is accepting applications for local nonprofit organizations seeking to display banners during either the September 15 through Thanksgiving series or the January through March series. […] The story Orange Avenue Banner Program Open to Local Nonprofits – Application Deadline June 17 appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Coronado Arts.
CORONADO, CA
The Coronado Times

Coronado Crime Report (May 8 through May 13)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication. Crimes Reported: Traffic Accident on McCain Boulevard No injuries reported. Three vehicles involved. Traffic Accident […] The story Coronado Crime Report (May 8 through May 13) appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Bella Villarin.
CORONADO, CA
The Coronado Times

Crown Cup Tennis is Back – June 4 and 5

On Saturday and Sunday, June 4 and 5, the Coronado Tennis Association, in concert with Impact Activities, will be hosting the once very popular, fun, competitive and much awaited Crown […] The story Crown Cup Tennis is Back – June 4 and 5 appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Managing Editor.
CORONADO, CA
The Coronado Times

Sign-Ups are Open for the Low Tide Ride and Stride – Support First Responders and Wounded Warriors

Celebrate the 25th Anniversary of Coronado Rotary’s Low Tide Ride & Stride. Kick off summer and Father’s Day Weekend by running, walking or biking along Coronado Beach on Saturday, June […] The story Sign-Ups are Open for the Low Tide Ride and Stride – Support First Responders and Wounded Warriors appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Rotary Club of Coronado.
CORONADO, CA
The Coronado Times

The Coronado Times

Coronado, CA
358
Followers
446
Post
77K+
Views
ABOUT

The Coronado Times is an online newspaper for Coronado, CA. Our mission is to positively impact the community of Coronado by creating and distributing high-quality coverage of local news, events, entertainment and people.

 http://www.coronadotimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy