One of the top long jumpers in the state will not compete in the event again during his career, including the state finals. Carrollton football and basketball standout DJ Voltz has decided to no longer compete in the long jump, despite ranking seventh overall in the state and second in Division 2 this season with a 22-foot, 4 ½-inch effort.

CARROLLTON TOWNSHIP, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO