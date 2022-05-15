$20,000 of stolen property recovered in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — A 27-year-old Owensboro man was arrested after police believe he stole a John Deer Gator, various lawn equipment and a utility trailer.

On Tuesday, a corporal says he responded to two separate theft complaints where a John Deer Gator valued at $13,000 and lawn equipment worth $1,205 had been stolen. According to the sheriff’s office, an ATMOS Energy utility trailer was also stolen on the same day.

Deputies say they developed a vehicle of interest after it was seen in the area of thefts. That vehicle was a white, Chevrolet 2500HD with a utility bed and the company name of “Osmose Utility Service INC” on the doors.

According to law enforcement officials, the truck was equipped with a GPS device that linked it to the areas where the thefts previously happened. After further investigations, officials say they were able to secure a search warrant for the suspect’s home. Deputies tell us the search warrant led law enforcement officers to find around $20,000 worth of stolen equipment.

Officials say a utility trailer valued at $3,000 had been reported stolen out of Spencer County, Ind. was recovered. The lawn equipment was said to be recovered in a ditch where it had been discarded. Additionally, the ATMOS utility trailer and John Deer Gator were recovered. DCSO says when they found the Gator, it was nearly completely dismantled.

Nicholas C. Small, 27, was arrested and charged with:

Receiving Stolen Property $500-<$100

Burglary 3rd Degree

TBUT $1000-<$1,000,000

TBUT $1000-<$10,000

Tampering with Physical Evidence (2 counts)

Deputies say the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected.

This article has been updated to change “$40,000” to “$20,000” after the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office sent a corrected news release.

