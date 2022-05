Laurens City Council passed second and final reading of a new ordinance that would limit the days and times that fireworks may be discharged in the city limits. Council voted 6 to 1 in favor of the ordinance with Councilor Johnnie Bolt voting against the measure. Bolt voted against the ordinance because he stated that he didn't want to approve another holiday to shoot fireworks.

LAURENS, SC ・ 8 HOURS AGO