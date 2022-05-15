Phil Reed clears the bases of Indians on a 3 rbi double.JPG

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport senior Ryan Hannigan’s plans for her time at Glenville State changed thanks to a chance encounter. “I went for registration at Glenville and a girl told me about tryouts. She was a cheerleader. So she told me what day they were and I said, ‘Okay, I’ll be there.’ I showed up and I tried out,” Hannigan said. “I made it. I was surprised!
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport’s Mason Titchenal has made his decision: He will swim at Fairmont State University. “I chose Fairmont State for the home-y atmosphere. A lot of my friends have got to Fairmont as well so I hope to join them in their swimming careers. I know a lot of my friends from the season, from Robert C. Byrd and George Washington, that are incredibly good swimmers. I think combining with those two will make an incredible team,” Titchenal said. “One person that I enjoyed swimming with was Patrick Fubio. He graduated last year (from Robert C. Byrd). He was an incredible rival to me.”
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - Sometimes, you just run into a buzzsaw. That was the case with Keyser against Oak Glen, somewhat in Game 1, and most definitely in Game 2. In the second and final game of the series, the Golden Bears out-hit Keyser 11-6, and committed one error compared to three for Keyser, in a 10-2 rout.
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont Senior’s Dom Stingo may be most remembered as the quarterback of the football team. But it’s the lacrosse helmet that he will don in college. On Wednesday, Stingo, surrounded by his family and teammates, signed his national letter of intent to...
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - While in Charleston Tuesday with Keyser High School’s state track qualifiers, Keyser boys’ track coach Scott Furey got some welcomed news. Just voted on by the Mineral County Board of Education, Furey has been officially approved and named the new Keyser boys’ basketball coach.
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - Keyser was able to secure their seat at the table in the regional baseball playoffs with a dramatic 7-6 victory over rival Frankfort. It was the third straight win for the Golden Tornado with their backs against the wall, facing do or die situations. Fairmont...
Lewis County High Schools Track teams had a solid showing in the Class AA Regional II Championships held last week at the school. Lewis County had five regional titles secured by three athletes and will send a total of 10 athletes to the 2022 State Track Meet in Charleston on May 18 and 19.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — There were no local state champions Wednesday on the opening day of the Class AA state track and field meet at Laidley Field in Charleston, but there were plenty of strong performances — as well as a couple of disappointments. Philip Barbour’s Emily...
West Virginia’s baseball team has had plenty of chances to sew up an NCAA Regional appearance over the past few weeks. It hasn’t quite been able to do that. On the other hand, the Mountaineers have also had chances to fall out of the postseason picture, but every time that danger seemed imminent, they bounced back to grab an important win or two and get right back into the bracket projections of most every major collegiate baseball media outlet.
Recruiting in college athletics often works well into the future, with initial contacts to prospects occurring well ahead of their anticipated college playing careers. More infrequently, an early commitment results, but West Virginia’s football program got that on Tuesday when Class of 2024 defensive lineman Richard “Wink” James announced his choice of the Mountaineers.
Players with the Lewis Baseball-Softball Association have had a busy week with 8u and 11u wrapping up their seasons in the NCWV tournaments, travel ball action for the Warhawks, and local play at Butchersville. May 12: In Mustang action, Turner’s Inc. and Stonewall Veterinarians battled it out until the game...
West Virginia University men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins has announced the signing of Emmitt Matthews Jr. to a grant-in-aid for the 2022-23 academic year. Matthews, a 6-foot-7, 215-pound forward from Tacoma, Washington, will return to West Virginia after spending last season at Washington. He spent the first three years of his collegiate career at WVU.
MILLERSVILLE, Pa. (WV News) — The Division II Collegiate Commissioners Association (D2CCA) All-Atlantic Region baseball teams and award winners were announced Wednesday and Fairmont State’s Zachary Musgrove was tabbed to the first team. Musgrove, a senior from Grafton, wrapped up his Fighting Falcon career as he landed on...
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — For the third year in a row, the Marion County Commission is partnering with West Virginia University’s music industry program to hire a part-time management assistant for Palatine Park. On Wednesday, the commission voted in favor of hiring Kirsten Edwards, a recent graduate...
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — In four seasons playing college basketball, Erik Stevenson has had plenty of individual success, scoring a total of 1,187 points. The one thing he hasn’t experienced, though, is the NCAA Tournament. He hopes that changes this coming year at West Virginia, which has advanced to...
KUTZTOWN, Pa. — The Fairmont State softball team entered the elimination contest last week against Mercyhurst University with something to prove as the Fighting Falcons knocked off the fourth-seeded Lakers 8-3 and advanced to play Mountain East Conference foe West Virginia Wesleyan in the second elimination game of the day. The Bobcats won 3-1 as Fairmont State finished the season with an overall record of 22-27. On the 2022 season, the Maroon and White won its first-ever MEC Conference title after going 4-0 and downing WVWC two times en route to the crown.
Students from Harrison County Schools’ Academy of Aviation Technology finally got their opportunity to launch rockets. But, their first entry into The American Rocketry Challenge did not go well, members of the five-student team said. Bridgeport High School’s Tate Jordan was the lone senior on the team and brainstormed...
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Graduation season is here for the area’s high schools, many of which are finally returning to celebrations typical of that before the COVID-19 pandemic struck. In Harrison County, spectators will not be required to wear masks or social distance, although those in attendance...
