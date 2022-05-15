Phil Reed clears the bases of Indians on a 3 rbi double.JPG

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport’s Mason Titchenal has made his decision: He will swim at Fairmont State University. “I chose Fairmont State for the home-y atmosphere. A lot of my friends have got to Fairmont as well so I hope to join them in their swimming careers. I know a lot of my friends from the season, from Robert C. Byrd and George Washington, that are incredibly good swimmers. I think combining with those two will make an incredible team,” Titchenal said. “One person that I enjoyed swimming with was Patrick Fubio. He graduated last year (from Robert C. Byrd). He was an incredible rival to me.”

BRIDGEPORT, WV ・ 13 HOURS AGO