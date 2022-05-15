ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Strange looking mammatus clouds form over Central Texas Saturday

By Nick Bannin
KXAN
 4 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) – KXAN received several photos from viewers of mammatus clouds Saturday afternoon and early evening through our ReportIt feature.

    Mammatus clouds Saturday over Sunset Valley, courtesy of Lansing Pugh
    Mammatus clouds Saturday in Lakeway. (Photo courtesy of Seth and Dasha Thompson)
    Mammatus Clouds over Lakeway (Courtesy: Timon Atmar)
    Mammatus Clouds over Lakeway (Courtesy: Timon Atmar)
    Mammatus Clouds over Lakeway (Courtesy: Timon Atmar)

Mammatus clouds look like lumps or pouches on the underside of a cloud, usually a thunderstorm’s anvil. They form when cold air sinks into dry air and forms these little pockets or pouches, usually when a thunderstorm is late in development or starting to fall apart.

While most of Central Texas did not have storms on Saturday, one severe storm formed over Lampasas and drifted southwest into San Saba County. A separate non-severe storm popped up in Burnet County.

If you saw these clouds and have a great photo, send it to reportit@kxan.com .

Jane Linville
3d ago

well, if they would stop the chemtrails, look it up, we are being poisoned by the beautiful clouds!!!!! LOOK IT UP, IT IS REAL!!!

Inksky
4d ago

Fir a few minutes our sky had perfectly formed mammatus clouds. With the pink sunset it was awesome. But no rain again 😞

All XOXO
3d ago

it's pioson....and they are blocking the sun due to global warming...it's harmless until the damage done can't be reversed by going green.

