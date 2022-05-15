DGSO seeks help locating van suspected of fleeing accident

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the public in identifying a driver and their vehicle after an accident around 5:15 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of East 1900 Road.

Police responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash on the ramp over Kansas 10 Highway, which is between Lawrence and Eudora.

A motorcycle and a “white delivery-style van” were involved in the crash.

As a 54-year-old man and 9-year-old girl on the motorcycle were heading northbound upon approaching the overpass, the van entered the intersection at the top of the eastbound off-ramp from K-10, according to police.

The van then struck the motorcycle, causing it to overturn.

Both the man and the girl were transported to area hospitals.

The man’s injuries were described as “serious but not life threatening,” and the girl, who was wearing a helmet, “suffered critical injuries” but is reported by the sheriff’s office to be in stable condition.

Witnesses on the scene told police the driver of the white delivery-style van fled the scene after the accident, leaving behind its front bumper before heading eastbound on K-10.

The van has not been located, and the sheriff’s office remains on the scene Saturday night for investigation.

And as investigation continues, the eastbound off-ramp from K-10 will remain closed.

Anyone who can help identify the driver and vehicle is asked to call the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 785-843-0250 and reference case D22-09801.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker , which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.