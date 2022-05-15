Special Weather Statement issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 04:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-19 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Nowata; Osage; Pawnee; Rogers; Tulsa; Washington The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Rogers County in northeastern Oklahoma Eastern Osage County in northeastern Oklahoma Washington County in northeastern Oklahoma Nowata County in northeastern Oklahoma Southeastern Pawnee County in northeastern Oklahoma North central Tulsa County in northeastern Oklahoma * Until 500 AM CDT. * At 416 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles southwest of Elgin to 4 miles northeast of Pawhuska to near Walnut Creek State Park, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations in or near the path include Bartlesville... Nowata Pawhuska... Skiatook Dewey... Barnsdall South Coffeyville... Copan Ramona... Wynona Ochelata... Delaware Avant... Westport Lenapah... Talala Vera... Wann Bigheart... Bartlesville Municipal Airport HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

NOWATA COUNTY, OK ・ 2 HOURS AGO