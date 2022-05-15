ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kandiyohi County, MN

Kandiyohi County ID’s man who died in grain bin collapse Thursday

myklgr.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office has identified the rural Lake Lillian resident who died in a grain bin collapse last Thursday as Ryan Erickson, age 63....

www.myklgr.com

CBS Minnesota

Fatal Crash On Anoka’s Main Street Following Police Pursuit

[NOTE: An earlier version of this story said that two people were killed, based on information from the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff has since corrected that information to confirm that only the driver in the crash had died, and not the passenger as well.] ANOKA, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say one person is dead and another injured following a police pursuit and crash, which closed Main Street in Anoka for hours Wednesday morning. The road has since reopened. Anoka County authorities said the crash involved two vehicles and occurred at West Main and Ferry streets. Main St. in downtown Anoka just...
ANOKA, MN
myklgr.com

Human Bone Found In Minnesota River Determined To Be Nearly 8,000 Years Old

A bone found in the Minnesota River last autumn is human and nearly 8,000 years old, according to the Renville County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Renville County Sheriff’s Office, the bone was found by a pair of kayakers south of Sacred Heart in September 2021. It was sent to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office, which determined the bone came from a human.
RENVILLE COUNTY, MN
City
Lake Lillian, MN
City
Willmar, MN
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
County
Kandiyohi County, MN
Lake Lillian, MN
Crime & Safety
Kandiyohi County, MN
Crime & Safety
Kandiyohi County, MN
Accidents
Bring Me The News

2 charged for fentanyl overdose death of 19-year-old Minnesota woman

A man and woman have been arrested and charged for the overdose death of a 19-year-old in Kandiyohi County. Both, who are unidentified at this time, were arrested Tuesday after police conducted two search warrants in Willmar. The man and woman, both 20, have been charged with first-degree manslaughter and third-degree murder in relation to the overdose death.
WILLMAR, MN
myklgr.com

Kandiyohi County deputies locate North Dakota suspect after three-county high-speed chase

A North Dakota man was arrested after being captured by Kandiyohi County deputies following a three-county high speed chase Sunday. On May 15, Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office deputies were aware of radio reports of a black Cadillac car being pursued by the Big Stone County Sheriff’s Office eastbound through their county. That pursuit was ended by Big Stone County.
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

1 dead, 2 injured in crash at intersection in Ramsey

One person was killed and two others were injured, including one critically, in a two-vehicle crash in Ramsey Tuesday evening. The crash happened at about 7:52 p.m., according to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, when the driver of a Toyota Camry collided with a Jeep Grand Cherokee at the intersection of Bunker Lake Blvd. NW and Sunfish Lake Blvd. NW.
RAMSEY, MN
willmarradio.com

Man arrested after 3-county chase that ended near Lake Lillian

(Lake Lillian MN-) Hawkinson North Dakota man is in the Kandiyohi County Jail after a high speed pursuit that ended in southeast Kandiyohi County Sunday afternoon. The sheriff's department says the chase began in Big Stone County and later terminated for safety reasons. The black Cadillac was then spotted near Clara City, and again, for safety reasons, a pursuit was discontinued. Finally the vehicle was spotted on Highway 7 near Lake Lillian, and after a pursuit, it was found in a field approach near Highway 7 and 90th Street Southeast. The 36-year-old driver was arrested and is in the jail awaiting charges.
LAKE LILLIAN, MN
Power 96

Body Found In Mississippi River Identified

Anoka, MN (KROC AM News) - Anoka County authorities have identified the man whose body was found in the Mississippi River last Saturday. The body was tangled in natural debris in the river in Anoka when it was discovered. The man was identified Monday as 58-year-old Keith Alan Harvell of...
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
bulletin-news.com

Victim Crushed by Grain Bin in Minnesota Storm was a Volunteer Firefighter

As a result of the storms that went through the area, a volunteer fireman from west-central Minnesota perished Thursday evening while on his way to storm-watching duty. Kandiyohi County Sheriff Eric Holien confirmed Ryan Leif Erickson, 63, as the storm’s casualty on Friday. When a big grain bin was blown over by severe winds and fell on Erickson as he was prepared to leave his farm to monitor storms near Blomkest, he died in the line of duty.
BLOMKEST, MN
CBS Minnesota

North St. Paul Man Killed In Rollover Crash On Highway 36

ROSEVILLE, Minn. (WCCO) — A 30-year-old North St. Paul man was killed in a rollover crash that closed a stretch of Highway 36 for hours Tuesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol said Trevor May was heading west on the highway, exited at Dale Street, then drove through the intersection and onto the ramp to reenter 36. (credit: CBS) He lost control of his vehicle and it rolled, coming to rest in the median. The state patrol said he was ejected and died at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt. The crash occurred just before 3 a.m., and the highway did not reopen until after 6 a.m.
NORTH SAINT PAUL, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Medford man killed in crash west of Elysian; Waterville woman airlifted

A Medford man was killed Wednesday morning in a crash west of Elysian. The crash happened on Highway 60 at 7:22 a.m. when an eastbound Cadillac CTS and a westbound Mitsubishi Outlander collided. The name of the fatally injured Cadillac driver, a 49-year-old Medford man, was not released. Kelsie Erlene...
MEDFORD, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Hit-and-run driver strikes tow truck operators in Rice County

Police car with emergency siren at night. 3D rendered illustration. Police say a hit-and-run driver struck two tow truck operators before fleeing the scene in Rice County. A crash report from the Minnesota State Patrol says the tow truck operators were working in the left lane of northbound I-35 to remove a vehicle from the center median when a black Lincoln MKZ went by the scene and struck the two men.
RICE COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Driver Fleeing Police Kills 1, Seriously Hurts Another In Brooklyn Park Crash

Originally published on May 15. Updated with info from Osseo police, victim’s ID. BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — A man trying to flee police crashed into another vehicle Sunday morning in Brooklyn Park, killing an innocent person in the process and seriously injuring another. According to Osseo police, an officer was conducting a routine check at a car wash when a motorist sped out of one of the wash bays and fled the scene. Police say the officer did not pursue the vehicle, but notified dispatch to alert Brooklyn Park police that the speeding vehicle was headed into the city. The officer...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
willmarradio.com

Missing Person Report Canceled After Man’s Body Found In Mississippi River

(Anoka, MN) The Anoka Police Department has canceled a missing person alert after a man’s body was pulled from the Mississippi River and identified. The department reported the body of 58-year-old Keith Harvell of Elk River was recovered Saturday. Deputies had been called to the scene by the report of a body tangled in river debris. The incident remains under investigation. Harvell had been reported missing last month.
ANOKA, MN
lptv.org

Sauk Centre Woman Dies in Rollover Crash Near Little Falls

A 25-year-old Sauk Center woman has died in a rollover crash near Little Falls on Friday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Stephanie Lynn Hagfors was driving in an SUV eastbound on Highway 27 about eight miles west of Little Falls when her vehicle crossed the center line and made contact with a semi traveling the opposite direction. Hagfors’s SUV left the roadway and rolled multiple times.
LITTLE FALLS, MN
fox9.com

Numerous kayakers rescued from Minnesota river in 24 hours

(FOX 9) - In two separate incidents over a 24-hour span, five total kayakers have now encountered trouble on the Sauk River in Stearns County amid strong currents from recent heavy rainfall. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office on Sunday rescued two kayakers who flipped their kayaks in the river and...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Alcohol cited in single-vehicle crash that sent driver to hospital

Police car with emergency siren at night. 3D rendered illustration. Alcohol was cited in an early-morning single-vehicle crash south of Garden City Sunday. According to a crash report, a Chevy Blazer was northbound on Highway 169 when it left the roadway and struck a culvert at 169th St. The Blazer’s...
GARDEN CITY, MN
myklgr.com

Appeals court finds Vossen incompetent to be tried for 1974 murder of Willmar woman

The Minnesota Court of Appeals has affirmed a lower court ruling that Algene Vossen, age 80, isn’t competent to stand trial. New DNA testing led to the arrest of Vossen in the death of 74-year-old Mable Herman of Willmar, who prosecutors said had been stabbed 38 times. Vossen was questioned shortly after the body of the victim was discovered by her sister. It was only after advances in DNA testing and another look at the case that Vossen was arrested decades later in Sioux Falls where he had been living.
WILLMAR, MN
CBS Minnesota

VIDEO: MnDOT Cams Show Tanker Rollover, Milk Spill North Of Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A milk tanker rollover north of the Twin Cities Tuesday morning was captured on traffic cams. Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras show the semi exiting from Highway 10 at around 8:30 a.m. and rolling on the exit ramp to Interstate 35W, near the border of Mounds View and Shoreview. After rolling into the ditch, milk can be seen spilling from the tanker. Someone is seen approaching the tanker but then backing off as steam or smoke rises from the tanker. (credit: MnDOT) Minutes later, emergency responders including the Minnesota State Patrol are seen arriving at the scene. A person is later loaded into the back of an ambulance. According to the state patrol, the driver of the semi was taken to Hennepin Healthcare for non-life threatening injuries. The area was cleared at 11:30 a.m. The state patrol was assisted by fire crews and MnDOT with lane clean up. WCCO is gathering more details on the crash, including what spilled, so check back for more.
MOUNDS VIEW, MN

