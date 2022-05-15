ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, FL

NAACP holds ceremony to recognize outstanding students

By Emma Riley
WMBB
WMBB
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21sxEr_0feWkWOI00

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — The Bay County NAACP held a ceremony to recognize outstanding students Saturday evening.

Each year the NAACP takes the time to recognize outstanding students in academic excellence, artistic expressions, athletics, community service, faith-based service and Junior ROTC service.

14 students were recognized and given certificates for their accomplishments.

St. Andrews Marina holds 25th annual Blessing of the Fleet

“We are so very proud of these students that we recognize today,” Bay County NAACP President Dr. Rufus Wood Jr. said. “Our young people represent our future and we always challenge them to maximize their full potential and be the very best that they can be.”

Wood said they are in the process of reactivating their NAACP Youth Council and are looking for members.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 2

Related
WJHG-TV

Bay District School seniors not walking in graduation have options

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Graduation season has arrived in Bay County for seniors graduating from Bay District Schools. The class of 2022 has had to face several challenges between COVID and Hurricane Michael. “Our seniors this year are in a very unique situation because they have not had a...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Organization to host support event for locals in recovery

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local organization and city agency are coming together for a special community event. The Bay Hope Peers, along with the Panama City Quality of Life department, are hosting Recovery by the Bay on Saturday. It will be a family-friendly community event for National Mental Health Awareness Month. The event […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Progress at standstill for new Jackson Co. school

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Jackson County school officials are planning to combine younger Grand Ridge and Sneads students into one school. The legislature has appropriated money to build a new school, but a lot of the project’s details are still up in the air. Right now, most Sneads K-4 students graduate and go to […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Panama City CRA hosts small business workshop

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Community Redevelopment Agency hosted a free small business workshop for those who want to learn the ins and outs of owning their own business. This is the second workshop they’ve held. The Panama City CRA is collaborating with the Florida Small Business Development Center to hold these […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bay County, FL
Local
Florida Sports
City
Panama City, FL
Bay County, FL
Sports
Local
Florida Government
Bay County, FL
Government
WMBB

Jackson officers honored during National Police Week

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — National Police Week is a time to honor those who sacrifice so much to protect our communities. News 13 partnered with the Jackson County Times to show our appreciation through goodie bags. “It makes us feel great,” Sneads Police Chief Michael Miller said. “It humbles us a lot to let […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Bay County Community Health Survey

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Department of Health in Bay County is conducting a community health survey. It takes five minutes to complete and your answers will “directly impact health priorities for community action.” Take the survey here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/SKCSW3H
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

North Bay Haven student suspended for racist TikTok

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) —Administrators at North Bay Haven Charter Academy have suspended a student for making a racist TikTok message that spread around the school. The school is now dealing with the repercussions. Earlier this week a student at North Bay Haven told kids to point at a camera. He then layered a voice-over […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Naacp Youth Council
WMBB

BDS continues negotiations with support personnel union

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Negotiators for the Bay Educational Support Personnel Association (BESPA) and Bay District Schools met for the second time on Monday. Salary rates are the major difference between the two sides. “BESPA brought several proposals to us tonight, things that we need to check on and talk to other people about […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
wfsu.org

Tallahassee and Leon County will observe Emancipation Day this week

Tallahassee and Leon County will observe Emancipation Day this week. The City of Tallahassee and Leon County government recognize May 20 as Emancipation Day. That’s the date in 1865 - eleven days after the end of the American Civil War - that the Emancipation Proclamation was read by Union General Edward McCook on the steps of the Knott House. That meant those enslaved in Florida learned they were free two years after the document was issued by President Abraham Lincoln.
LEON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Pro-choice protestors march across Hathaway Bridge

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Pro-choice protestors took to the Hathaway Bridge with signs in hand to make their voices heard. The Supreme Court draft opinion leak on Roe v. Wade suggests the high court is poised to overturn the historic case that legalized abortion nearly 50 years ago. But some Bay County women disagree […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NAACP
NewsBreak
Sports
WMBB

Eastern Shipbuilding holds fundraiser

WEWAHITCHKA, Fla. (WMBB) — Eastern Shipbuilding held one of its biggest fundraising events on Saturday with its Eastern Shipbuilding Freshwater Classic Fishing Tournament. This is the first time Eastern Shipbuilding held the tournament since Hurricane Michael. All proceeds go back into the community. On Saturday they presented $30,000 to the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center.  […]
WEWAHITCHKA, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee’s second annual Soul of Southside festival underway

Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Monday, May 16, 2022. Swapped Out: Hackers target social media users with high-tech fake videos. Cutting-edge computer science designed to mimic the human brain is being used to create lifelike videos of an internationally famous actor, a former U.S. President, or even a world leader in the middle of a violent conflict. Hackers are now using this readily available tech to target everyday social media users in cryptocurrency scams.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WMBB

Pioneer Settlement to host educational event about bats

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — An annual tradition in Blountstown is coming back this Friday. The Panhandle Pioneer Settlement will be hosting its annual bat night. It’s a family-friendly event that is all about bat education. Eventgoers will have the opportunity to see bats come out in the night sky. There will also be concessions and […]
BLOUNTSTOWN, FL
WMBB

Local athletes sign to colleges

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Three Bay High athletes are on to bigger and better things. Two cheerleaders and a football player signed to colleges Wednesday. Cheerleader Kailey Kaspar signed to the University of North Florida. Fellow cheerleader Isabelle Stevens is signed to the University of South Florida. Former Bay High running back Demari Wyatt […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Local veteran brings ‘Freedom Month’ to Jax Co.

MALONE, Fla. (WMBB) — Local Veteran Byron Dickens has teamed up with Jackson County School District to dedicate May as the first-ever ‘Freedom Month.’ “So much our schools have been tied down with you know just the basics of teaching language arts, mathematics, and standardized testing that we miss you know patriotism and American pride […]
MALONE, FL
WMBB

John B. Gore park construction begins

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — The long-awaited work on John B. Gore Park in Callaway is now underway. For the last four years, Callaway city leaders have been working toward the John B. Gore park restoration after it was destroyed by Hurricane Michael. City officials are adding amenities that weren’t there before the hurricane. “This is […]
CALLAWAY, FL
WMBB

Bay County receives millions in opioid settlement

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County will receive more than $3.5 million from Walgreens as part of a state-wide opioid settlement. The payments will be paid over an 18-year period. The county will receive almost $200,000 a year. “With opioid prescriptions being out, it was one of those things where there were a lot […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

WMBB

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy