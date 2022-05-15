NAACP holds ceremony to recognize outstanding students

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — The Bay County NAACP held a ceremony to recognize outstanding students Saturday evening.

Each year the NAACP takes the time to recognize outstanding students in academic excellence, artistic expressions, athletics, community service, faith-based service and Junior ROTC service.

14 students were recognized and given certificates for their accomplishments.

“We are so very proud of these students that we recognize today,” Bay County NAACP President Dr. Rufus Wood Jr. said. “Our young people represent our future and we always challenge them to maximize their full potential and be the very best that they can be.”

Wood said they are in the process of reactivating their NAACP Youth Council and are looking for members.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.