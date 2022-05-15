Burdett Hutchinson

Charles “Chuck” Robinson, age 66, of Morton passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, December 25, 2021, at Olivia Hospital and Clinic in Olivia, Minnesota. Visitation will be held Friday, May 27, 2022, from 4 -7 p.m. at the Nelson-Hillestad Funeral Home in Redwood Falls. Visitation will continue on Saturday, May 28, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at the Nelson-Hillestad Funeral Home in Redwood Falls with an escort by the Morton Fire Department to the Morton City Cemetery for 11:30 a.m. graveside service. A Celebration of Life Luncheon will be held at the New Morton Fire Hall in Morton, Minnesota at 12:00 p.m. following his graveside service at the Morton City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials – the family will use the memorials to help purchase equipment for the Morton Fire Department.

