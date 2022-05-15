ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redwood Falls, MN

Burdett Hutchinson

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBurdett Hutchinson, 73, of Redwood Falls, passed away at North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale on Thursday, May 12, 2022. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at Nelson-Hillestad Funeral Home in Redwood Falls. Visitation will be held from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. on...

Charles “Chuck” Robinson

Charles “Chuck” Robinson, age 66, of Morton passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, December 25, 2021, at Olivia Hospital and Clinic in Olivia, Minnesota. Visitation will be held Friday, May 27, 2022, from 4 -7 p.m. at the Nelson-Hillestad Funeral Home in Redwood Falls. Visitation will continue on Saturday, May 28, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at the Nelson-Hillestad Funeral Home in Redwood Falls with an escort by the Morton Fire Department to the Morton City Cemetery for 11:30 a.m. graveside service. A Celebration of Life Luncheon will be held at the New Morton Fire Hall in Morton, Minnesota at 12:00 p.m. following his graveside service at the Morton City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials – the family will use the memorials to help purchase equipment for the Morton Fire Department.
Shirley Nolting

Shirley Nolting, 92 of Morgan, passed peacefully on February 21, 2022 at CentraCare – St. Cloud Hospital. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at Bethany Lutheran Church in Morgan. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at Bethany Lutheran Church in Morgan with burial to follow in Bethany Lutheran Cemetery.
Kathleen Bjerum

Kathleen Bjerum, age 88 of Bemidji, died Thursday, May 12, 2022. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 19, 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Westbrook. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at church. Burial is in the Westbrook Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service – Westbrook Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Elaine Helget

Elaine Helget age 87, of Sleepy Eye, MN died on May 17, 2022, at Divine Providence Community Home in Sleepy Eye, MN. Visitation will be on Monday, May 23, 2022, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at the St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Sleepy Eye, MN. Service will...
Human Bone Found In Minnesota River Determined To Be Nearly 8,000 Years Old

A bone found in the Minnesota River last autumn is human and nearly 8,000 years old, according to the Renville County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Renville County Sheriff’s Office, the bone was found by a pair of kayakers south of Sacred Heart in September 2021. It was sent to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office, which determined the bone came from a human.
City of Redwood Falls to offer first residential lots for sale in Reflection Prairie Addition June 2

The City of Redwood Falls needs housing of all types. In 2017, city leaders approved a new comprehensive plan which outlines that reality. According to Redwood Falls Mayor Tom Quackenbush, recent years show the housing in the community at 97 percent occupancy, which means the options are extremely limited for anyone who is looking for a home in Redwood Falls.
Guila Kurtz

Memorial services for Guila Kurtz, age 97, of Echo will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Rock Valle Lutheran Church rural Echo. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 20, 2022, at Sunset Funeral Home in Echo and will continue one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the church. Private family interment will follow in the Echo City Cemetery.
Appeals court finds Vossen incompetent to be tried for 1974 murder of Willmar woman

The Minnesota Court of Appeals has affirmed a lower court ruling that Algene Vossen, age 80, isn’t competent to stand trial. New DNA testing led to the arrest of Vossen in the death of 74-year-old Mable Herman of Willmar, who prosecutors said had been stabbed 38 times. Vossen was questioned shortly after the body of the victim was discovered by her sister. It was only after advances in DNA testing and another look at the case that Vossen was arrested decades later in Sioux Falls where he had been living.
Trial Begins For Man Accused Of Clinic Shooting That Took New Ulm Native’s Life

BUFFALO, Minn. (AP/SMN) — Jury selection is underway in the trial of a man accused of walking into a medical clinic and opening fire, killing one staff member and wounding four others last year. Prosecutors say Gregory Ulrich was angry about his medical treatment at the clinic when he opened fire, killing New Ulm native Lindsay Overbay, a 37-year-old medical assistant, and wounding the others.
Redwood Valley Boys Tennis Results for 5-13-22

MONTEVIDEO SENIOR HIGH – 2, REDWOOD VALLEY SENIOR HIGH – 5, Singles:. No. 1 – Andrew Muetzel, REDWOOD VALLEY SENIOR HIGH def. Tyson Quigley, MONTEVIDEO SENIOR HIGH, 6-2 , 6-2 , -; No. 2 – Jacob Zollner, REDWOOD VALLEY SENIOR HIGH def. Andrew Soden, MONTEVIDEO SENIOR HIGH, 6-1 , 6-0 , -;
Kandiyohi County deputies locate North Dakota suspect after three-county high-speed chase

A North Dakota man was arrested after being captured by Kandiyohi County deputies following a three-county high speed chase Sunday. On May 15, Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office deputies were aware of radio reports of a black Cadillac car being pursued by the Big Stone County Sheriff’s Office eastbound through their county. That pursuit was ended by Big Stone County.
