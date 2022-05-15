ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Dramatic video shows SWAT officer saving baby’s life after performing CPR

By WSB-TV
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SZJye_0feWk5tA00
Dramatic video shows SWAT officer saving baby’s life after performing CPR The baby was taken to the hospital for further treatment.

ATLANTA — The moment when an Atlanta Police Department SWAT officer saved an infant after performing CPR was captured on his body camera on Friday.

S.W.A.T. officer SPO Oden was patrolling in Atlanta when he noticed a vehicle driving down the street with its hazard lights on, and the car began honking frantically.

Oden followed the car to see if there was an emergency. The people in the car parked at a fire station and then flagged down the officer for help, according to WSB-TV.

A woman holding a baby told Oden that the baby was not breathing.

By the time emergency medical services arrived, Oden had successfully regained the baby’s pulse, and its legs started to move again.

The baby was taken to the hospital for further treatment, according to WSB-TV.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Mother and child escape from burning home in SW Atlanta

ATLANTA - An Atlanta mother and her child were able to escape a house fire overnight in the southwest part of the city. Firefighters say they were called to a three-bedroom home on Silver Spring Circle shortly before midnight Tuesday. At the scene, crews found the one-story building with heavy...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Kennesaw home invasion caught on camera

Masked criminals stormed a home after using a Taser on the person who opened the door. The home is used as an Airbnb and the family staying there had no idea what the incident was all about.
KENNESAW, GA
Chip Chick

This Dog Was Rescued From The Streets And His Owners Realized He Had Problems Walking Due To Neurological Problems

Cumming, Georgia. Toby was finally granted a home away from the street earlier this year. He is beyond grateful for his new parents, Shyla Renae and Lucas Stamets. Shyla and Lucas rescued Toby off the streets in January 2022. By the time they got him, Toby had already shown some health problems, especially being off-balanced while he walked.
CUMMING, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swat#Cpr#Atlanta Police#Wsb Tv
CBS 46

Duluth Police arrest 61-year-old man after switching license plates

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Duluth Police Department’s Tag Reader Unit arrested a 61-year-old man who is accused of switching license plates on his vehicle. Police say the license plate was linked to a wanted person. The tag was registered to a Mercury Sable but was on a white GMC work truck, according to police.
DULUTH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Henry County Daily Herald

Two Gwinnett County men killed in Covington plane crash identified

COVINGTON — Two men who were killed when a private plane crashed near the General Mills plant on April 21 have been identified. According to the Covington Police Department, Edward Rodriguez, a 33-year-old Lawrenceville man, and Sergio Gill, 49, a private pilot and flight instructor from Snellville, died in the crash and ensuing explosion and fire shortly after taking off from Covington Municipal Airport on Ga. Highway 142. The CPD said it is not known who was actually flying the plane at the time of the crash.
COVINGTON, GA
Albany Herald

Stray dog rescued by Clayton County Animal Control promoted to K9 police dog

JONESBORO — From the streets with an unknown past, Rizzo, a formerly homeless dog, is now a member of the Clayton County Police Department. The 1.5-year-old German shepherd was picked up by Clayton County Animal Control on Feb. 22 with severe injuries. She had been attacked by another animal and required surgery to repair the extensive internal and external damage.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
95K+
Followers
106K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy