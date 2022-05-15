WooSox lose ninth straight as Carlos Martínez struggles again in second start

Red Sox top pitching prospect Brayan Bello will make his Triple-A debut for Worcester at Polar Park on Wednesday. “The stuff is great and I knew that,” Red Sox pitching coach Dave Bush said about working with Bello in big league spring training camp. “I was most impressed with just his demeanor and calmness on the mound. Sometimes, first time in big league camp, first time around big leaguers, guys can be overwhelmed. And he didn’t seem to care at all. He was very comfortable, confident but not in a bad way. Just a very calm, normal way. I think that kind of attitude serves guys well because whenever he gets to the big leagues and the first situation is tough, I think he’s going to be fine. He’ll be under control and be able to work his way through it.”

BOSTON, MA ・ 22 HOURS AGO