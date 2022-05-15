ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

WooSox lose ninth straight as Carlos Martínez struggles again in second start

By MassLive.com Staff
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Seven Worcester Red Sox batters combined for 11 hits, but it wasn’t enough to stop the team’s losing streak, which reached nine in a 9-5 loss to Rochester on Saturday at...

www.masslive.com

Comments / 0

Related
MassLive.com

Boston Red Sox prospect Triston Casas (ankle) removed from Worcester’s game, Ceddanne Rafaela hits for cycle, Alex Binelas belts eighth homer

Boston Red Sox prospect Triston Casas was removed from Triple-A Worcester’s game Tuesday during the seventh inning because of an ankle injury that happened playing defense. It sounds like he exited more for precautionary reasons than it being serious. Casas told reporters, including our Katie Morrison, his ankle started...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Worcester, NY
City
Worcester, MA
City
Rochester, NY
Local
Massachusetts Sports
City
Rochester, MA
Worcester, MA
Sports
Rochester, NY
Sports
MassLive.com

Nick Pivetta throws complete game 2-hitter as Boston Red Sox beat Astros, 5-1, in rubber game of series

BOSTON -- Wednesday night’s game started out as a continuation of Tuesday’s bloodbath for the Red Sox. Nobody could have predicted what happened next. After Jose Altuve led off the game with a solo homer, Nick Pivetta retired 27 of the final 28 batters he faced -- including 18 in a row -- en route to a two-hit, complete game in a 5-1 Red won. Pivetta allowed just a single run on two hits while striking out eight batters; he needed 112 pitches to record all 27 outs.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Boston Red Sox top pitching prospect Brayan Bello has had 95-99 mph fastball this year and his demeanor impressed Dave Bush

Red Sox top pitching prospect Brayan Bello will make his Triple-A debut for Worcester at Polar Park on Wednesday. “The stuff is great and I knew that,” Red Sox pitching coach Dave Bush said about working with Bello in big league spring training camp. “I was most impressed with just his demeanor and calmness on the mound. Sometimes, first time in big league camp, first time around big leaguers, guys can be overwhelmed. And he didn’t seem to care at all. He was very comfortable, confident but not in a bad way. Just a very calm, normal way. I think that kind of attitude serves guys well because whenever he gets to the big leagues and the first situation is tough, I think he’s going to be fine. He’ll be under control and be able to work his way through it.”
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Triston Casas
Person
Ryan Fitzgerald
MassLive.com

Nick Pivetta was so dominant for Red Sox in complete game that Alex Cora thought he’d kill him if he took him out: ‘I’m going to stay away’

BOSTON -- Alex Cora is notoriously careful with his starting pitchers, especially early in the season. Rarely does a Red Sox starter go past six innings or 100 pitches. But Nick Pivetta’s performance was on a different level Wednesday, and Cora recognized that. So despite Pivetta being at 102 pitches through eight innings, Cora let him go back out for the ninth.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Xander Bogaerts contract talks will wait until after season, Scott Boras says; Chaim Bloom reiterates Red Sox ‘have time’ for deal (report)

Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts might be willing to let his agent, Scott Boras, negotiate an extension during the regular season but it appears Boras isn’t interested in doing so. In an interview with Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe, Boras said he was unwilling to hold any talks until this fall at the earliest.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Worcester Red Sox#Era
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MassLive.com

Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown revert to costly bad habits in third quarter Game 1 meltdown against Heat | Brian Robb

MIAMI — Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown looked like they dispatched some postseason demons in their dramatic comeback series win over the defending champions in Games 6 and 7 in Round 2. That internal growth by the duo sparked a hope that things would be different this time around in an East Finals rematch against the Miami Heat where nightmare quarters were a constant theme in 2020.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers Game 1: How to watch 2022 NHL Playoffs Eastern Conference Semifinals

The Carolina Hurricanes will host the New York Rangers in game one of the Eastern Conference second round in the 2022 NHL Playoffs on Wednesday, May 18 at 7 p.m. ET. The Hurricanes moved past the Boston Bruins in the first round after winning Game 7 3-2 at home on Saturday. They now have home-ice advantage against the Rangers and will start the series in North Carolina. The Hurricanes went 3-1 against the Rangers in the regular season. The Hurricanes won 4-3 in their last regular season game on April 26. Max Domi led the Hurricanes with two goals.
RALEIGH, NC
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
74K+
Followers
54K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy