Severe Thunderstorm Watch In Effect

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - For today, we may not be done with rain just yet with data showing some isolated showers still being possible for the afternoon. I think at this point we would be looking at a little more than drizzle but data continues to show enough moisture falling to be measurable. The rain chance and clouds sticking around will likely keep us in the mid-70s for highs today. I have Pittsburgh hitting 77 for today's high. Morning temperatures are near 50. There is also a chance...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 22 MINUTES AGO