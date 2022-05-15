Dramatic video shows SWAT officer saving baby’s life after performing CPR The baby was taken to the hospital for further treatment.

ATLANTA — The moment when an Atlanta Police Department SWAT officer saved an infant after performing CPR was captured on his body camera on Friday.

S.W.A.T. officer SPO Oden was patrolling in Atlanta when he noticed a vehicle driving down the street with its hazard lights on, and the car began honking frantically.

Oden followed the car to see if there was an emergency. The people in the car parked at a fire station and then flagged down the officer for help, according to WSB-TV.

A woman holding a baby told Oden that the baby was not breathing.

By the time emergency medical services arrived, Oden had successfully regained the baby’s pulse, and its legs started to move again.

The baby was taken to the hospital for further treatment, according to WSB-TV.

