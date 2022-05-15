Obituary: Waymon Allen Daniel

Waymon Allen Daniel, 74 of Double Springs, passed away on Friday, May 13, 2022 at his residence.

Waymon was born on May 18, 1947 in Delmar, Alabama.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at Double Springs Memorial Gardens (Cockrell-West). Brother Craig Daniel will officiate.

Waymon is survived by his wife: Dianne “Rosie” Daniel; son: Tommy Jeff Daniel (Sherry Hill); granddaughter: Taylor Daniel (Dominick Goodwin); grandsons: Tommy Lee Daniel and Taylen Daniel; great-grandson: Reece Allen Goodwin; brothers: Truman (Carolyn) and Shirl (Barbara) Daniel; sisters: Hazel (Raymond) Smith and Wanda (Dale) Fannin; sisters-in-law: Fayrene, Gracie, Era Jean and Christie Daniel; best friends: Larry Segers and Kim Miller and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Bennie and Ollie Daniel; brothers: Wayne, Gene, Lee, Johnny, and Bobby Daniel and sisters: Betty Joe Daniel, Faye Williams and Dean Bell.

The family would like to extend special thanks to Clara Biltoft for all the help during this time.