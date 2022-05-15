Obituary: Obenia “Muddie” Lee Hood (Updated)

Obenia “Muddie” Lee Hood, 85, of West Jefferson, Alabama, passed away peacefully on May 14, 2022, at Huntsville Hospital Hospice Family Care.



Mrs. Hood is predeceased by her parents: Woodrow Parvin and Evan Bates Parvin; her husband: Jack Hood and her granddaughter: Kelly Peoples.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter and son-in-law: Teresa and Doug Kraft; her granddaughter: Ashley (BJ) Owens; her step-granddaughters: Heather (Mark) Hays and Cheri Griffin; her great-grandchildren: Luke and Rhett Owens; her sisters: Martha (Travis) Ellenburg and Peggy (Jimmy) Rivers and many family members and adored loved ones.



“Muddie” was born on February 24, 1937, in Birmingham, AL. She married her husband, Jack, in 1955. She retired from the United States Postal Service, after a successful career as Postmaster of the Quinton, AL post office. After her retirement, she and Jack moved to Vinemont, AL to be closer to her daughter, Teresa, and her granddaughters. In her later years, she gave and received great joy from being generous to her family and friends and spending time with her great-grandchildren.



The celebration of Obenia’s life will be held on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Mt. Zion Methodist Church at 17488 US-31 Cullman, AL 35058. Visitation for family to begin at 11:30 a.m., with open visitation to follow from 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. The funeral will be held at 1:00 p.m. with burial to follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery.