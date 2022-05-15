ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Jefferson, AL

Obituary: Obenia “Muddie” Lee Hood (Updated)

By Moss Service Funeral Home
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 4 days ago

Obenia “Muddie” Lee Hood, 85, of West Jefferson, Alabama, passed away peacefully on May 14, 2022, at Huntsville Hospital Hospice Family Care.

Mrs. Hood is predeceased by her parents: Woodrow Parvin and Evan Bates Parvin; her husband: Jack Hood and her granddaughter: Kelly Peoples.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter and son-in-law: Teresa and Doug Kraft; her granddaughter: Ashley (BJ) Owens; her step-granddaughters: Heather (Mark) Hays and Cheri Griffin; her great-grandchildren: Luke and Rhett Owens; her sisters: Martha (Travis) Ellenburg and Peggy (Jimmy) Rivers and many family members and adored loved ones.

“Muddie” was born on February 24, 1937, in Birmingham, AL. She married her husband, Jack, in 1955. She retired from the United States Postal Service, after a successful career as Postmaster of the Quinton, AL post office. After her retirement, she and Jack moved to Vinemont, AL to be closer to her daughter, Teresa, and her granddaughters. In her later years, she gave and received great joy from being generous to her family and friends and spending time with her great-grandchildren.

The celebration of Obenia’s life will be held on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Mt. Zion Methodist Church at 17488 US-31 Cullman, AL 35058. Visitation for family to begin at 11:30 a.m., with open visitation to follow from 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. The funeral will be held at 1:00 p.m. with burial to follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery.

Comments / 0

Related
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Jimmie Lou Gable

Jimmie Lou Gable, 88, of Cullman, entered into rest on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at Hanceville Nursing and Rehab. She was born February 20, 1934 in Eva, Alabama, to George and Bessie Bates Childers and was a longtime member of Duck River Baptist Church.She is survived by her son-in-law: Tim Willoughby; grandchildren: Meghan (Justin) Epperly and Christian (LeAnne) Willoughby; great grandchildren: Liam Epperly, Boone Epperly, Isabelle Epperly, John Willoughby and Emily Willoughby; siblings: Demaris Fortenberry, Ann Boyd, Barbara Frost, Gayle Frost and George Childers, Jr. and a host of other family and friends.She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands: William Ray Knop and Earnesteen Gable; daughter: Regina Kay Willoughby and siblings: Cleburn Childers, Evilee Fortenberry, Averine Holmes and Mildred White.The family will receive friends on Saturday, May 21, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home, where the service will be held at 3:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow at Cullman City Cemetery.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Linda Faye Townsend Facciuolo

Linda Faye Townsend Facciuolo, age 74, of Cullman, passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022, at Cullman Regional. She was born on August 27, 1947, in Georgia, to Delmer and Margaret Townsend.Mrs. Facciuolo was preceded in death by her parents; sisters: Pat Hardin, Geraldine Townsend and Phyliss Lezotte and brother: Richard Townsend.Survivors include daughter: Pamela (Keith) Widner; stepchildren: Sherry Lynn, Deborah Gannon and Jimmy Lynn; grandchildren: Keith Widner and Eric (Brittany) Widner; great-grandchildren: Hadley Widner and Isla Widner; sisters: Carol Penman, Wanda Simpson and Vicky (Gary) Peters and brothers: Larry (Sherry) Townsend, Michael (Paulette) Townsend, Dennis (Melinda) Townsend and Donnie Townsend.A memorial service will be held at a later date.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Bettie Sue Henderson Valenti

Bettie Sue Henderson Valenti, 75, of Harpersville, Alabama, formerly of Double Springs, entered into rest on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Bettie was born on June 3, 1946, in Double Springs, to Cecil and Loette Maze Henderson. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Fairview Cemetery in Double Springs. Brother Jerry Dale Pearson will officiate. Bettie is survived by her husband of 52 years: Tony Valenti; sons: Jason Valenti and his wife Misty, and Michael Valenti and his wife Gwen; daughter: Monique Henderson and grandsons: Joseph, Steven and Dalton Valenti. She was preceded in death by her parents.
HARPERSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Marlene Miller Pigg

Marlene Miller Pigg, 60, of Addison, passed away May 17, 2022 at Huntsville Hospital. She was born September 4, 1961 to Johnny B. Miller and Jewel Robinson Miller. Visitation will be held at Destiny Church in Cullman, AL from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, 2022. The service following at 2:00 p.m. with Brother Fred Rivers officiating. Marlene is survived by her husband: Mitchell Pigg; son: Mathew Jacob Pigg; daughter: Tabatha Leanne Fuller (Vincent); grandson: Tyler Jacob Pigg and granddaughters: Samantha Jewel Pilgrim, Kianna Michelle Pigg and Maggie Mae Fuller. She was preceded in death by her parents: Johnny B. Miller and Jewel Miller; brother: Douglas Ray Miller and sister: Debbie Hayes.
ADDISON, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jack, AL
City
Cullman, AL
City
West Jefferson, AL
Cullman, AL
Obituaries
City
Quinton, AL
State
Alabama State
City
Birmingham, AL
Alabama State
Alabama Obituaries
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Stephen Thomas Tice

Stephen Thomas Tice, age 60, of Crane Hill, Alabama passed away on Sunday, May 15, 2022. Stephen was born November 17, 1961 in Huntsville, Alabama to James Willard and Joy Rosalind Baker Tice. He was a coppersmith and he made many unique items out of copper. A celebration of life service will be announced at a later date by the family. He is survived by his daughters: Stephanie Tice and Elizabeth Tice; son: Major Stephen James Tice; brothers: John Tice and Bob Tice; sisters: Carol Tice and Beth Tice; grandchildren: Alyssa Webb, Elijah Webb, Madison Pitts and Charlotte Holland; best friend: Sharon Jones and lifelong friends: Norman and Connie Ballard.
CRANE HILL, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Ricky Roger Garrison

Ricky Roger Garrison, 67, of Double Springs, passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022. He was born on July 24, 1954 in Haleyville, Alabama. Rick loved riding his motorcycle and spending time with his grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Nichols Funeral Home – Double Springs, where funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow in Rock Creek Cemetery. Brother Ronnie Robinson will officiate. Rick is survived by his wife: Melissa Garrison; children: Jeremy (Diana) Clement, Robby Garrison, Stacy Woods, Jessica (Jamie) Gravitt, Marcus (Gabby) Rutland and stepdaughter, Dalina (Andrew) Walker; grandchildren: Adrian, Kylie, Brayden, Zane, Shadae, Annastasia, Celeste, Katie, Austin, Jadyn, Jaycie, Jesslynn, Emma, Joe, Dillion, Briana, Aybree and Beau; siblings: Larry (Lora) Garrison, Glinda Pearson and Melinda Null; nephew: Joey (Tammy) Garrison; niece: Ranee (Ronnie) Robinson and a host of other nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents: Leldon and Roberta Garrison.
DOUBLE SPRINGS, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Delwyn Geree Baker

Delwyn Geree Baker, age 77, of Logan, Alabama passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022. Delwyn was born July 5, 1944, in Cullman, Alabama to Harmon Perry and Nora Mae Austin Mitchell. She is preceded in death by her husband: Deirl “Ray” Baker; brothers: Dennis Mitchell and Perry Mitchell; grandson: Joshua Roy Kanaday; great-granddaughter: Anna Hocutt and her parents. A visitation for Delwyn will be held Thursday, May 19, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home (1901 2nd Avenue NW, Cullman, AL 35055). A funeral service will occur Friday, May 20, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Moss...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Paul Richard Jones

Paul Richard Jones, 72, of Phil Campbell, entered into rest on May 16, 2022 at his home. Paul was born on May 1, 1950 in Birmingham to Claude Roscoe and Vina Mozelle Jones. A memorial gathering will be held on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. at Nichols Funeral Home in Haleyville. Paul is survived by his wife: Ann Patrice Jones; children: Vikki Jones Dunn and her husband Michael, Paul Richard Jones II and his wife Cindy and Rory Allen Jones and his wife Melody; grandchildren: Tyler Hornsby, Jacob Dunn, Haley Anna Jones, Ava Sian Jones, Amelia Jones, Sean Allen Jones and Erabella Adaline Jones; three great-grandchildren and sister: Hilda Faye Woodard. He was preceded in death by his parents and four siblings.  
PHIL CAMPBELL, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Hood
Person
Ashley
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Norma Lee Pruitt

Norma Lee Pruitt, 52, of Haleyville, entered into rest on Monday, May 16, 2022 at North Alabama Medical Center. Norma was born on June 21, 1969 in Haleyville, Alabama to Harry and Dorthy Lee Porter Boatwright. Her main title was Momma. She loved and lived for her girls. Norma enjoyed fishing and watching CSI or the ID Channel. She loved reading and watching Disney movies. She loved being a grandmother. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at Nichols Funeral Home in Haleyville, where a memorial service will be at 6:00 p.m. Coy Morgan will officiate. Norma is survived by her daughters: Dottie Nicole Kelly and LaDecka Pruitt; grandchildren: Garrett Kelly, Carter Herrero, Oliver James Herrero, Hagan Tackett, Gabriel Pruitt and Addalee Pruitt and partner: Timothy Spain and his son, Colby Spain. She was preceded in death by her mother: Dorthy Lee Porter; father: Harry Boatwright; grandmother: Cora Lee Porter; grandfather: Millard Porter and uncles: Willard Dewayne Porter and Ricky David Porter. 
HALEYVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Roger Leon Prestridge

Roger Leon Prestridge, 77 of Haleyville, entered into rest on Sunday, May 15, 2022 in Florence, Alabama. Roger was born on December 25, 1944 in Marion County, Alabama, to Vernice and Rachel Prestridge. The family will hold a memorial service at a later date. Roger is survived by his wife, Joyce Prestridge; daughter, Brandy Joiner and her husband Keith; grandchildren, Dylan and Anna Grace Hallmark, Hannah and Haylee; sisters, Peggy Cole, Glenda Yearby and Joyce McClain; brother-in-law, Kim Emerson and his wife Rhonda; niece, Brittany Curtis and her husband Bubba; and great nieces, Kaylee and Haylee Curtis. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Randall Prestridge; and sister, Gin Reeves.
FLORENCE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Joseph Lynn Copeland

Joseph Lynn Copeland, 81, of Arley, passed from this life May 16, 2022.  He was born November 22, 1940.  A private memorial service will be held by the family at a later date. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Copeland family. Mr. Copeland is survived by a step-daughter, Summer Bradshaw; and a host of friends.
ARLEY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Charles “Charlie” Cordes

Charles “Charlie” Cordes, age 91, of Bremen, passed away on May 11, 2022 at his home. He was born in Jasper, Alabama on June 13, 1930. Charlie attended Ryan’s Creek Baptist Church, served in the United States Army during the Korean War, was the owner of Charlie’s Auto Body and Garage in Lancaster, California and retired from the Chevrolet Dealership in California as service manager.      Charlie was preceded in death by his first wife: Verla “Dean” Cordes; children: Shelia Davis, Dennis Woods and Terry Woods; parents: Price and Bessie Ivy Cordes; brothers: Junior Cordes, Joe Cordes and Bill Cordes; sister:...
BREMEN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Al Post#Vinemont#Mt Zion Methodist Church
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Jimmy Dale Hudson

Jimmy Dale Hudson age 67 of Vinemont, AL. died Sunday May 15, 2022. Jimmy was a member of Temple Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents: Talmadge “Buck” and Thelma Freeman Hudson; grandson, Austin Gage Burgess; granddaughter, Brooklyn Michelle Walker; son-in-law, Tyler Wesley Walker; and his nephew, James Dale Young “Jimmy”. Jimmy was an amazing dad, a wonderful pawpaw Jimmy, a great brother, and a friend to all. He leaves behind to cherish his memory: daughters: Michelle Hudson Walker and Elizabeth Hudson Yarbrough (Wayne); sisters: Tammy Hudson Brown (Frankie) and Brenda Hudson Williamson; brother, Wayne Hudson (Ellan) and 5 grandchildren: Alyssa Burgess, Peyton Burgess, Elijah Burgess, Easton Tyler Walker, and Skylyn Kaye Walker and a host of nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. The family will receive friends Wednesday, May 18, 2022 from 3:30 PM. Until the celebration of Jimmie’s life that will begin at 6:00 PM. at Moss Service Funeral Home. Moss Service Funeral Home directing.
VINEMONT, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Laura Elizabeth Baxter

Laura Elizabeth Baxter, of Bremen, Alabama, passed away on March 4, 2022. She was born December 6, 1992 to Mildred Gayle Wilson and Mackie Roy Baxter. Laura was preceded in death by grandpa: Curtis Thompson; grandmother: Elizabeth Robinson and uncle: Teddy Russell. She is survived by her parents; grandmother: Elizabeth Ann Thompson; daughter: Allison Rae Werner; son: Tucker Creed Baxter; sisters: Shelly Lynn Campbell (Mark Bates), and Kimberly Diane Campbell (John Smith) and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. Visitation was March 8, 2022 at Moss Service Funeral Home. Burial was March 9, 2022 at New Prospect Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to cover the cost of burial. Donations can be made directly to Moss Service Funeral Home or through the Gofundme set up in her name.
BREMEN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Bonnie Fay Simpson Dove

Bonnie Fay Simpson Dove, formerly of Andalusia, passed away Tuesday morning, May 10, 2022, at Hanceville Nursing and Rehab in Hanceville, AL. She was 88. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Pleasant Hill Primitive Baptist Church, Needmore Road, Troy, AL with Reverend Gary Holloway officiating.  Burial will follow at the church cemetery, with Hanceville Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be 30 minutes prior to the service. Born November 13, 1933 in Pike County to I.B. Simpson and Marie Harris Simpson. Bonnie attended Hepzibah School and graduated in 1952 from Troy High School.  Upon her marriage in 1954 to...
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Waymon Allen Daniel

Waymon Allen Daniel, 74 of Double Springs, passed away on Friday, May 13, 2022 at his residence. Waymon was born on May 18, 1947 in Delmar, Alabama. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at Double Springs Memorial Gardens (Cockrell-West). Brother Craig Daniel will officiate. Waymon is survived by his wife: Dianne “Rosie” Daniel; son: Tommy Jeff Daniel (Sherry Hill); granddaughter: Taylor Daniel (Dominick Goodwin); grandsons: Tommy Lee Daniel and Taylen Daniel; great-grandson: Reece Allen Goodwin; brothers: Truman (Carolyn) and Shirl (Barbara) Daniel; sisters: Hazel (Raymond) Smith and Wanda (Dale) Fannin; sisters-in-law: Fayrene, Gracie, Era Jean and Christie Daniel; best friends: Larry Segers and Kim Miller and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents: Bennie and Ollie Daniel; brothers: Wayne, Gene, Lee, Johnny, and Bobby Daniel and sisters: Betty Joe Daniel, Faye Williams and Dean Bell. The family would like to extend special thanks to Clara Biltoft for all the help during this time.
DOUBLE SPRINGS, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Carl “Skip” Davis

Carl “Skip” Davis, age 65, of Hanceville, passed away on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at his residence. He was born, September 23, 1956 to Carl Davis and Helen Brown.He was preceded in death by his parents and sister: Candy Paul.Survivors include his daughter: Emma Brkic; sisters: Pamela Morgan, Theresa Black, Dorothy Apodaca, Sandy Lynn and Sue Chavez; brothers: Chuck Davis, John Davis and Mike Davis and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

St. Paul’s alumni gather for Third Annual Alumni and Friends Dinner and Auction

CULLMAN, Ala. – St. Paul’s Lutheran School held their Third Annual Alumni and Friends Dinner and Auction on Saturday evening at Terri Pines Country Club. Before the dinner, partygoers perused the many auction items donated by local business proprietors, individuals and school students. Among the items available were a porch swing, antique rifle and both a church and a school quilt. One of three private Christian schools in Cullman, St. Paul’s provides education from age 3 through 6th grade. “Tonight’s event is extremely important because it helps fund the school which is so vital to our community and our children. I feel like...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Donald Leroy Staudt

Donald Leroy Staudt, 76 of Priceville, entered into rest on Wednesday May 11, 2022 at his home. Donald was born on July 28, 1945 in Lisbon, ND to Everette Staudt and Edna Camilla Rukstad Staudt. He worked for Thiokol, manufacturing missiles. He was a loving husband, dad and PawPaw, with a wonderful sense of humor. Donald loved working on anything with a motor and was a very good mechanic. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. in the chapel of Nichols Funeral Home in Addison with Pastor Eric Bagwell presiding. Interment will follow in Sardis No....
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Carl ‘Ray’ Whaley

Funeral services for Carl “Ray” Whaley of Cullman will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday, May 15, 2022 at Hanceville Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Fairview West Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at Hanceville Funeral Home. Mr. Whaley was born on April 30, 1941 to the late Carl and Edith (Woods) Whaley in Cullman, Alabama. He died at the age of 81 at UAB Hospital in Birmingham, Alabama on May 12, 2022. Mr. Whaley was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt, fish and camp every chance he got. He worked...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County, AL
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
330K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County. Our news content is hyper-local. Find local news, sports, editorials, military feature pieces, police reports, obituaries and a host of other topics.

 http://www.cullmantribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy