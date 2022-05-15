Obituary: Linda Rena Akin

A funeral service for Linda Rena Akin of Hanceville will be 4:00 p.m. Sunday, May 15 at Hanceville High School Gymnasium. The burial will follow at Bethlehem East Cemetery in Hanceville. Visitation for Mrs. Akin will be Saturday, May 14 at Hanceville Funeral Home from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. The family will also accept friends at the gymnasium from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Mrs. Akin was born on August 15, 1948 to The Late Herman Charles Lopez Sr. and Lorene (McGough) Lopez in Jefferson County, Alabama. She died at the age of 73 at her residence surrounded by her loving family on May 13, 2022 in Hanceville, Alabama.

She leaves behind to cherish her memories her husband: Gary Akin; children: Lorrie (Donny) Stricklin and Jamie (Jane) Akin; grandchildren: Brennen Stricklin, Hannah Stricklin, Will Akin and Eli Akin; great-granddaughter: Ivy Stricklin; brothers: Herman Charles (Lenna) Lopez Jr. and Michael Edward Lopez; sister: Deborah Jean (Buster) Crumpton and a host of loving nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.