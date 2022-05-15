ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

U of U Health recognized for diversity by Forbes

By Danielle MacKimm
ABC4
ABC4
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NwxVE_0feWgRY900

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) – As of recently, Forbes has ranked University of Utah Health (U of U Health) among the top 50 of 500 of the best employers for diversity in 2022.

According to representatives of U of U Health, Forbes partnered with market research company Statista and surveyed 50,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees to determine the companies that are “most dedicated to diversity, equity, and inclusion.”

What does it mean to be a Trooper with the UHP?

Overall, U of U Health ranked No. 41 out of the 500 organizations that were recognized throughout the nation. This is a big jump up from No. 98, which the company placed back in 2021. Additionally, representatives of U of U Health emphasize that their organization is the only health care provider from the state of Utah to receive the designation.

“We are honored to be recognized for this important achievement and to see positive movement from last year,” says Sarah Sherer, chief human resources officer for University of Utah Health. “We are committed to listening, learning, and ensuring that we critically examine how we can continue to improve and provide equitable treatment for our colleagues, patients, and community. We recognize that we still have work in front of us and we’re striving to ensure our infrastructures and culture promote a place of belonging, acceptance, growth, opportunities, and most of all respect.”

U of U working to end mental health stigma

The survey explored employees opinions on various topics including age, gender equality, ethnicity, disability, LGBTQ+, as well as general diversity regarding the companies they work for. Factors such as diversity among company leaders, open communication of diverse company culture, and positions catered to diversify the company were taken into consideration in the survey as well.

In accordance with this achievement, U of U Health was most recently recognized by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation as one of the best places to work as an LGBTQ+ person.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

Olympics’ impact on Utah economy

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The 2030 Winter Olympics could be right here in Utah, and the prospect of bringing the games back to our capital city means a big payout for the state. The payout is an estimated $3.9 billion. The Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute and the Salt Lake City Committee for the […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Utah board game company anticipating first release

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – ABC4 digital recently reported on Utah’s rich community of local game stores. A small-scale board game publisher is now hoping to bring board game development to Utah.  Oh No! Games was founded by three friends with a passion for board games. ABC4 spoke with Ian Watson, one of the founders. […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Do dress code enforcement policies target people of color?

UTAH (ABC4) – In light of allegations of racism and harassment at the Granite School District involving a staff member’s enforcement of the school dress code, ABC4 is taking a closer look at why some believe dress code enforcement policies have a history of targeting people of color.  President of the NAACP Salt Lake Branch […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Gov. Cox declares Nathan Chen Day

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utah governor Spencer Cox is declaring May 18 as “Nathan Chen Day.” The Salt Lake native and gold medalist is one of Utah’s Olympic ambassadors, and he’s also a three-time figure skating world champion. The governor and other state leaders are recognizing him for his Olympic accomplishments. Chen is currently […]
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Sports
Local
Utah Business
Local
Utah Health
State
Utah State
Local
Utah Education
ABC4

2030 Winter Olympics could bring huge economic gain to Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The 2030 Winter Olympics could potentially be held in Utah and the prospect of bringing the games back to the capital city means a big payout for the state.  The Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute and the Salt Lake City Committee for the Games hosted a discussion about the potential bid on Tuesday. With […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

SLC treatment center partners with pet boarding service

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Two local non-profit organizations, Ruff Haven Crisis Sheltering and Odyssey House of Utah, have come together to make the first-ever partnership between a human treatment center and a free pet boarding service.  In a new agreement, Ruff Haven will house a pet for up to three months free-of–charge while their […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Church of Jesus Christ spends $906 million in humanitarian efforts

(ABC4) – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints recently released their annual report for humanitarian service for 2021. A reported $906 million was spent on humanitarian efforts and over 6.8 million hours of service were performed by volunteers. The church engaged in over 3,000 projects over 188 countries. “As members of The Church […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Bill aims to rename Provo Veterans Center after ‘Candy Bomber’

UTAH (ABC4) – The U.S. House of Representatives has passed a bill to rename the Provo Veterans Center after famed “Candy Bomber” Gail S. Halvorsen. A lifelong Utahn, Halvorsen was a U.S. Air Force pilot who served during World War II in Berlin. Halvorsen became a U.S. Army Air Force pilot as a 22-year-old in […]
PROVO, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diversity#College#University Of Utah Health#U Of U Health#Statista#Americans#Uhp
ABC4

A wonderful warm Wednesday on deck

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah! We have a nice day ahead of us with above-average temperatures expected along the Wasatch Front. We have a westerly flow today with fairly quiet conditions. Daytime highs will hit the upper 70s and low 80s along the Wasatch Front, Central Utah will see a range of […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Utah man rides across the state on lawnmower for pediatric charity

UTAH (ABC4) – One Utah man is raising funds for charity in a very unique way — by riding his lawnmower. A Santaquin man, Scott Morgan, is taking his lawnmower on an interstate journey, driving the length of Utah to raise money for Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) of the Intermountain Area. Morgan stopped by […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

New time capsule in Utah State Capitol to remain until 2122

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – On May 18, 2022, Utah Governor Spencer Cox will place a new time capsule at the Utah State Capitol to replace the one from April 4, 1914.  The new time capsule will be filled with items “representing the Utah of today.” The collection has been curated by the Governor’s Office, […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Kids Day at the Salt Lake Bees game

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – After a two-year absence because of Covid, the Salt Lake Bees were finally able to host some 10,000 fifth and sixth graders on Wednesday, as part of Utah Prevention Day at the Smith’s Ballpark. ABC4 Sports Director Dana Greene made his traditional trip to the ballpark to make sure […]
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
NewsBreak
Sports
ABC4

The Justice Files: The mysterious death of Austin Lockey

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – It was a typical Monday morning for Austin Lockey. By the end of the day, it wasn’t normal. He was found dead at his desk and his family is unsatisfied with the police investigation and is still seeking answers. “My brother Austin, he’s a former marine, served our country […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Murray High School experiences power outage

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – The Murray School District has reported that Murray High School is experiencing a building-wide power outage on Wednesday. The school district stressed the necessity of dismissing both students and teachers at 12 p.m. as interior temperatures continue to rise. The cause of the power outage is not yet known at this […]
MURRAY, UT
ABC4

Park City Farmer’s Market kicks-off May 18

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Today, Park City kicked off its annual summer farmer’s market.  This year, the farmer’s market will be back at its original location at Canyon’s Village. The market will run every Wednesday through the summer from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.  According to the organization’s official website, the Park City Farmer’s […]
PARK CITY, UT
ABC4

‘Spirit of Freedom’ arrives to honor Candy Bomber

UTAH (ABC4) – Wednesday, the “Candy Bomber” plane arrived in Utah in celebration of the life of Berlin Candy Bomber, Col. Gail Halvorsen, who died earlier this year at the age of 101. A C-54, just like the one Halvorsen used, was flown in from the Canyonlands through the mouth of Spanish Fork Canyon with […]
SPANISH FORK, UT
ABC4

UDOT debuts new Bangerter Highway interchanges

UTAH (ABC4) – Utah drivers can enjoy three new Bangerter Highway interchanges this week as the roadways celebrate full completion. Beginning construction in May 2020, the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) says the project is now fully finished along these Bangerter Highway interchanges — 6200 South in West Jordan/Taylorsville, 10400 South in South Jordan and […]
RIVERTON, UT
ABC4

The Justice Files: Remembering Kiplyn

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – Karissa Lords never got a chance to say goodbye to her sister the day she disappeared. It was May 2, 1995 and Kiplyn Davis was headed to another day at Spanish Fork High School. “For me, I … didn’t talk with my sister,” Lords said. “I was still asleep. […]
SPANISH FORK, UT
ABC4

Pac-12 Championship Game format changed

SAN FRANCISCO (ABC4 Sports) – The format to determine the Pac-12 Championship Football Game as been changed effective immediately. Starting in 2022, the two teams with the best conference winning percentages will play for the title, regardless of divisions. This change would have resulted in a different Pac-12 Football Championship matchup in 5 of the […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Randy Rahe leaves lasting legacy at Weber State

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Randy Rahe is leaving Weber State as not only the school’s all-time winningest coach, but also as the all-time leader in victories in Big Sky Conference history. “It’s been an honor and a privilege for me to be the head basketball coach at Weber State for 16 years,” Rahe said […]
WEBER COUNTY, UT
ABC4

ABC4

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy