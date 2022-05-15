ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

Coe downs Wartburg to win ARC tournament championship

By Owen Siebring
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Coe's baseball team scored seven runs...

May 18th: Marion's Kory Boebel

MARION, Iowa — To a casual observer, Marion boys soccer coach Kory Boebel could blend in pretty easily with a group of high schoolers. "I was 21 when I first started as an assistant coach", says Boebel. "And then 24 as a head coach." Now just 27 years old,...
MARION, IA
Hoffmann, Landphair hat tricks lead #3 D-NH into Regional semifinals

NEW HARTFORD, Iowa — Sophia Hoffmann scored five goals within the first 20 minutes of the second period, and Camille Landphair recorded a hat trick of her own as #3 Dike-New Hartford beat Aplington-Parkersburg 9-0 in the quarterfinal round of the Regional tournament. D-NH will now have a rematch...
NEW HARTFORD, IA
Central Michigan's top scorer Molly Davis transfers to Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — All-Mid-American Conference first-team pick Molly Davis of Central Michigan is transferring to Iowa, Hawkeyes coach Lisa Bluder announced Wednesday. The 5-foot-7 guard from Midland, Michigan, was a three-year starter for the Chippewas and led the team last season with 18.6 points and 4.7 assists per game. She has scored at least 10 points in 67 games, including a career-high 33 points against Ohio in the 2021 MAC Tournament semifinals.
IOWA CITY, IA
Schneider dominates in Hudson's Regional-opening win over Tipton

HUDSON, Iowa — Hudson sophomore Savannah Schneider scored a hat trick in the first 40 minutes of Wednesday's Regional quarterfinal game against Tipton. Hudson ended the night with a 9-0 win, and will host Union-LaPorte City in the Regional semifinals next Tuesday.
HUDSON, IA
Waterloo West's Sahara Williams commits to Oklahoma

Waterloo West's Sahara Williams, one of the top 2023 girls basketball prospects in the state of Iowa, has committed to Oklahoma. Williams averaged nearly 20 points and seven rebounds per game this past season and helped lead the Wahawks to their first state title game appearance in two decades. Williams...
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Future of Field of Dreams

Iowa's News Now reveals the plans to make Dyersville's Field of Dreams a year round destination while keeping the magic of the movie site. Watch Monday, May 23rd at 9 & 10 on Iowa's News Now.
DYERSVILLE, IA
Strong storms possible Thursday evening into Friday morning

Severe weather returns to eastern Iowa Thursday and Thursday night including a risk for damaging wind gusts, large hail and a tornado or two. The Storm Prediction Center has a Level 3, Enhanced Risk, for severe weather from Decorah through Waterloo and to the north. A Level 2, Slight Risk,...
TAMA COUNTY, IA
Cedar Falls announces three final candidates for public safety director

There are three final candidates to be the next public safety director in Cedar Falls, the City announced Tuesday. Former director Jeff Olson retired in March of 2022. While seven candidates applied for the position, the Public Safety Director Selection Committee narrowed it down to the following three people:. Craig...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
List of events for Bike to Work Week in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — In celebration of National Bike Month, Cedar Rapids residents are invited to participate in a variety of bike friendly activities throughout the month of May designed to encourage cycling, enhance bike safety education, and continue growing a bike-friendly culture. In particular, Bike...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Governor Reynolds signs "historic" biofuels bill

PRAIRIE CITY, Iowa — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is signs a biofuels bill Tuesday morning in Prairie City. This historic bill makes Iowa the first state in the nation to adopt an E-15 standard. Setting the stage for the single largest expansion of biofuels in our states history," says Gov. Kim Reynolds.
PRAIRIE CITY, IA
Luther College holding vigil for violence in New York and California

DECORAH, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Luther will host a candlelight vigil tonight (May 17th) on campus in response to the tragic violence this past weekend in Buffalo, NY and Laguna Woods, CA. When: Tonight, May 17 at 6:30 p.m. Where: The Center for Faith and Life lobby. Together...
DECORAH, IA
WATCH: Closing arguments in Michael Lang trial

Closing arguments begin Monday in the Michael Lang murder trial. The Grundy Center man is charged with killing Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith last April during a standoff at Lang's home. Officers were trying to arrest him after he assaulted a police officer earlier in the night. The State...
GRUNDY CENTER, IA
Crews still searching Cedar River for missing city worker

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Nearly two weeks after a city employee went missing after his car plunged into the Cedar River, crews continue to search the river to locate him. Erik Spaw, 54, was working the evening shift at the Northwest Water Treatment Plant on Friday, May 6. On...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Vandals caused $200,000 in damage at Vinton playground

VINTON, Iowa — Vandals who destroyed the playground at Riverside Park in Vinton over the weekend caused $200,000 in damage, according to Vinton Parks and Recreation Director Matt Boggess. Boggess said in a video Tuesday on Facebook, a new playground would likely not be in place until next Spring....
VINTON, IA

Community Policy