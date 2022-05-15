Coe downs Wartburg to win ARC tournament championship

MARION, Iowa — To a casual observer, Marion boys soccer coach Kory Boebel could blend in pretty easily with a group of high schoolers. "I was 21 when I first started as an assistant coach", says Boebel. "And then 24 as a head coach." Now just 27 years old,...
NEW HARTFORD, Iowa — Sophia Hoffmann scored five goals within the first 20 minutes of the second period, and Camille Landphair recorded a hat trick of her own as #3 Dike-New Hartford beat Aplington-Parkersburg 9-0 in the quarterfinal round of the Regional tournament. D-NH will now have a rematch...
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — All-Mid-American Conference first-team pick Molly Davis of Central Michigan is transferring to Iowa, Hawkeyes coach Lisa Bluder announced Wednesday. The 5-foot-7 guard from Midland, Michigan, was a three-year starter for the Chippewas and led the team last season with 18.6 points and 4.7 assists per game. She has scored at least 10 points in 67 games, including a career-high 33 points against Ohio in the 2021 MAC Tournament semifinals.
HUDSON, Iowa — Hudson sophomore Savannah Schneider scored a hat trick in the first 40 minutes of Wednesday's Regional quarterfinal game against Tipton. Hudson ended the night with a 9-0 win, and will host Union-LaPorte City in the Regional semifinals next Tuesday.
Waterloo West's Sahara Williams, one of the top 2023 girls basketball prospects in the state of Iowa, has committed to Oklahoma. Williams averaged nearly 20 points and seven rebounds per game this past season and helped lead the Wahawks to their first state title game appearance in two decades. Williams...
Severe weather returns to eastern Iowa Thursday and Thursday night including a risk for damaging wind gusts, large hail and a tornado or two. The Storm Prediction Center has a Level 3, Enhanced Risk, for severe weather from Decorah through Waterloo and to the north. A Level 2, Slight Risk,...
Cedar Rapids — More than seven dozen Iowa veterans returned to Eastern Iowa Airport Tuesday evening, after spending the day in Washington D.C. as part of the 43rd Eastern Iowa Honor Flight. The public lined up at CID to welcome all 88 veterans and their guardians home just before...
There are three final candidates to be the next public safety director in Cedar Falls, the City announced Tuesday. Former director Jeff Olson retired in March of 2022. While seven candidates applied for the position, the Public Safety Director Selection Committee narrowed it down to the following three people:. Craig...
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — In celebration of National Bike Month, Cedar Rapids residents are invited to participate in a variety of bike friendly activities throughout the month of May designed to encourage cycling, enhance bike safety education, and continue growing a bike-friendly culture. In particular, Bike...
PRAIRIE CITY, Iowa — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is signs a biofuels bill Tuesday morning in Prairie City. This historic bill makes Iowa the first state in the nation to adopt an E-15 standard. Setting the stage for the single largest expansion of biofuels in our states history," says Gov. Kim Reynolds.
DECORAH, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Luther will host a candlelight vigil tonight (May 17th) on campus in response to the tragic violence this past weekend in Buffalo, NY and Laguna Woods, CA. When: Tonight, May 17 at 6:30 p.m. Where: The Center for Faith and Life lobby. Together...
COVID-19 cases are climbing again across Iowa. Of course, it's nowhere near the record levels from January. New case counts have gone up every week for a month now and local hospitals are taking another look at mask policies. CDC data used to monitor COVID locally shows COVID case counts...
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Trees Forever, Hy-Vee and the Arbor Day Foundation teamed up to replant trees Tuesday. A total of 40 trees are now planted along 10th Avenue and 5th Street SE in the New Bohemian District. "I hope it brings back a sense of...
Closing arguments begin Monday in the Michael Lang murder trial. The Grundy Center man is charged with killing Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith last April during a standoff at Lang's home. Officers were trying to arrest him after he assaulted a police officer earlier in the night. The State...
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — In an effort to recruit more lifeguards to work at Cedar Rapids municipal pools, the City has raised the lifeguard starting wage to $15 per hour. Parks and Recreation Departments across the state of Iowa, and country, are struggling to hire seasonal...
DUBUQUE, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Dubuque City Council approved a plan to contribute one million dollars to the Field of Dreams project in Dyersville. The money will come from the American Rescue Funds Act that the city received for projects such as this. The investment would go toward...
MONTICELLO, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Early Childhood Iowa is giving away free car seats to Jones County residents next month. The car seats are for kids ages zero to five and will be installed for free as well. The car seats will be given away on Tuesday, June...
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Nearly two weeks after a city employee went missing after his car plunged into the Cedar River, crews continue to search the river to locate him. Erik Spaw, 54, was working the evening shift at the Northwest Water Treatment Plant on Friday, May 6. On...
VINTON, Iowa — Vandals who destroyed the playground at Riverside Park in Vinton over the weekend caused $200,000 in damage, according to Vinton Parks and Recreation Director Matt Boggess. Boggess said in a video Tuesday on Facebook, a new playground would likely not be in place until next Spring....
Comments / 0