ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

The rematch: Panthers to face rival Lightning in playoffs for second straight season

By David Wilson
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S8wz1_0feWeu1W00

For the second straight year, the battle for Florida is coming to the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The Florida Panthers will face the rival Tampa Bay Lightning in the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs after the Lightning beat the Toronto Maple Leafs, 2-1, in Game 7 of their first-round series Saturday in Canada.

Game times have not yet been announced, but the series could start as early as Monday.

It’ll be a rematch of their first-round series in the 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs. Tampa Bay beat the Panthers in six games last year en route to its second straight Stanley Cup.

For the second straight year, Florida will be the favorite and will host the Lightning for Games 1 and 2 — and 5 and 7, if necessary — at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise.

It’ll be another stiff challenge for the Panthers, who are into second round of the Cup playoffs for the first time since 1996. In Round 1, they survived an early scare from the Washington Capitals — the 2018 champions — before winning in six games with three straight come-from-behind victories to clinch the series Friday at Capital One Arena in Washington.

Buildings, schools, cities: Changes since the Florida Panthers last won a playoff series

In Round 2, Florida will face an even more battle-tested team, albeit one it knows well.

Last year, the Panthers faced Tampa Bay eight times with the NHL’s divisions realigned because of the COVID-19 pandemic and they followed it up by playing the Lightning for the first time ever in the playoffs. Ultimately, Florida was done in by its goaltending as Sergei Bobrovsky and Chris Driedger combined to give up 18 goals on 125 shots before the Panthers turned to fellow goaltender Spencer Knight, who was just 20 at the time, to start the final two games of the opening-round series.

This year, Bobrovsky has been one of the best goalies in the playoffs so far and Florida is even better than it was a year ago, winning the Presidents’ Trophy for the first time. The Panthers split their four regular-season meetings with Tampa Bay, losing one of the games in overtime.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
Sunrise, FL
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
City
Sunrise, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sergei Bobrovsky
Person
Spencer Knight
CBS Miami

Miami Man Is Florida’s Newest Millionaire After Playing Lottery’s ‘Jackpot Triple Play’

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – A Miami man is the state’s newest millionaire after hitting it big playing the Florida Lottery’s ‘Jackpot Triple Play’. Daniel Alvarez, 49, claimed the $1.95 million jackpot after winning the February 25th drawing. He chose to receive his winnings in a one time lump-sum payment of $1,492,240.62. Alvarez purchased his Jackpot Triple Play with Combo quick-pick ticket from La Esquina Tropical, at 1060 Southwest 8th Street in Miami. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling it. The next Jackpot Triple Play drawing will be held Tuesday, May 17th. The estimated jackpot is $1.4 million. CBS4 is your official Florida Lottery station.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanley Cup Playoffs#Nhl#Hockey#The Florida Panthers#The Toronto Maple Leafs#The Washington Capitals#Capital One Arena
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Florida Panthers
NHL Teams
Tampa Bay Lightning
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NewsBreak
Sports
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
3K+
Followers
927
Post
527K+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy