After 40 years, woman keeps pushing sister's unsolved murder case

Cindy Arthurs checks her social media every day for tips on her sister Kimberly Louiselle's 40-year-old unsolved murder.

"This is pretty much my daily routine," said Arthurs, who lost her older sister when they were both teens living with their parents, William and Joanna, and siblings Catherine and Timothy, in Green Oak Township near South Lyon.

"I've got her (story posted) in almost 100 groups. I wake up to comments. It's a lot of people offering condolences. I deal with it daily. Then there are days I don't want to pick up my phone," Arthurs said.

Kimberly Louiselle was only 16 when she was killed in 1982.

Livingston County Sheriff's Office deputy Edwin Moore helped worked the case back then and is part of a three-officer cold case team tracking unsolved murders in the county.

Moore said Louiselle was last seen March 20, 1982, near Eight Mile and Merriman roads, near Livonia.

Her nude body was found April 14, 1982, in a wooded area off a trail at the Island State Recreation Area in Green Oak Township, according to media and police reports at the time. Police said she was sexually assaulted, beaten and strangled.

Louiselle's murder remains one of Livingston County's highest-profile cold cases.

Moore said Livingston County's cold case team is reviewing the case, which is assigned to Michigan State Police.

The team is interested in whether Louiselle's murder is tied to any others, including other cold cases or cases that have been solved.

Detective Sgt. Angela Hunt with the Michigan State Police's Brighton post said the case is assigned to her, but she declined to discuss it.

A description of the cold case on the Livingston County Sheriff's Office website says: "Numerous people have been interviewed and the case has been re-opened on several occasions."

A young life cut short

Arthurs, who was 13 at the time of her sister's murder, said Kimberly was "a normal teenager."

She remembers fishing off a trestle down the road from their family's 10-acre property near South Lyon, riding horses and playing with her sister in the snow. She said her sister liked writing poems and going swimming.

"She wanted to be a nurse," Arthurs said.

She said her sister had started dating a man a few years older than her and would hitchhike — which was still somewhat common in the 1980s — to her boyfriend's home in Redford.

She said her sister's boyfriend broke up with the teen, but she said he did not have anything to do with her murder.

Arthurs said her sister hitchhiked to Eight Mile and Merriman near Livonia, where she made several attempts to call people for a ride home to South Lyon.

At about 6:30 p.m. that day, an acquaintance of the Louiselle family reported seeing the girl in that area, dressed in an artificial fur jacket and jeans.

It was the last time she was seen.

What happened next remains a mystery

One of Arthurs' biggest frustrations early on was, after her sister's disappearance, police and media reported she could have been a compulsive runaway.

"She told me where she was going (to her boyfriend's home) and told me not to tell my parents, and then I told them later. Then she called to say she was coming home," she said. "She wasn't a runaway."

She said she holds onto hope that sharing her sister's story on social media, news media and podcasts will turn up new leads for cold case investigators.

"I do get tips. I’ve gotten a couple names from people and turned that all into the police," Arthurs said. "I'm not much further than when I started."

Arthurs believes someone local could know something that could help police.

Theories about what happened

Moore said the cold case team has looked into the possibility that Louiselle's murder could be tied to the murder of another local teenager about a year later.

Christine Castiglione, of Redford, was 19 when she was killed. She also was sexually assaulted and strangled.

Castiglione's body also was found on state land, near Fisher and Fawcett roads in the Oak Grove State Game Area in Livingston County, according to the Livingston County Sheriff's Office description of her case.

She was last seen walking westbound on Five Mile Road near Lola Park in Redford on March 19, 1983.

"We've looked at that (case) over the years, and we've looked at several people that have been arrested by other agencies for abducting and killing women, or raping them, that are the same types of situations and looks," Moore said.

"So far, we haven't been able to tie any of them back to the Livingston area. We've had the evidence on several occasions to the lab, as the science has progressed, so far we haven't had any matches or luck," he said.

He said the cold case team coordinates with other police departments.

"If they list a case and it looks similar, then we’ll do a background," he said. "We'll try to figure out where that person may have been at the time when any of our cold cases happened."

Another unsolved case from the early 1980s is the murder of Anne Doroghazi, a 20-year-old Camp Dearborn staffer, who was strangled and sexually assaulted, and then found in a Milford ditch near near General Motors Road Sept. 29, 1981.

Arthurs said she believes her sister's murderer was someone she knew. She said the location where her sister's body was found was near a carpool lot and off a trail past a chain-link fence that local teens knew about.

"There was a chain-link fence because it was state land, but there were gravel pits back there where kids would go swimming, and along that fence was a hole in it. How would they have gotten back there if they didn't know about that area?" she asked.

What else can you do without answers?

Arthurs says there are times she loses hope that her family will ever have answers.

She said she has considered hiring a private investigator.

"I'm starting to come to terms that I'm probably never going to find out. Initially I hoped that when I put it on social media that someone would come forward," she said. "I'm not doing nothing, and her face is out there. She's known. She's not sitting on a shelf. I want to make sure she won't be forgotten."

If you have any information, contact Michigan State Police at the Brighton Post at (810) 227-1051

Contact Livingston Daily reporter Jennifer Timar at jtimar@livingstondaily.com about news coverage.

