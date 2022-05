Matt Harvey received a 60 game suspension for the distribution of drugs which played a role in the death of former Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs. Harvey had previously testified in court that he gave opioids to Skaggs. He was granted legal immunity but still received the 60 game suspension from MLB. Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer recently was handed a two-year, 324 game suspension from MLB after the league determined he failed to uphold their Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault, and Child Abuse Policy.

