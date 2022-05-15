ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalispell, MT

PHOTOS: Kalispell Black and Blue boys rugby wins state championship

By CASEY KREIDER, Daily Inter Lake
 4 days ago

The Kalispell Black and Blue boys rugby team took home a state championship title with a 12-0 win over the Missoula Mud Dogs at the State Rugby Tournament held at Glacier High School on Saturday, May 14.

Kalispell Black and Blue's Jake Rendina (1) runs with the ball against the Helena Hooligans in the semifinals of the State Rugby Tournament at Glacier High School on Saturday, May 14. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Kalispell Black and Blue's Jake Rendina (1) runs with the ball against the Helena Hooligans in the semifinals of the State Rugby Tournament at Glacier High School on Saturday, May 14. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Kalispell Black and Blue's Jake Rendina (1) runs with the ball against the Helena Hooligans in the semifinals of the State Rugby Tournament at Glacier High School on Saturday, May 14. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Kalispell Black and Blue's Jake Rendina (1) runs with the ball against the Helena Hooligans in the semifinals of the State Rugby Tournament at Glacier High School on Saturday, May 14. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Kalispell Black and Blue's Jake Rendina (1) receives a pass from Luke Leach (4) in the championship game against the Missoula Mud Dogs in the State Rugby Tournament at Glacier High School on Saturday, May 14. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Kalispell Black and Blue's Fin Nadeau (9) chases down a Missoula Mud Dog opponent outside a scrum during the championship game of the State Rugby Tournament at Glacier High School on Saturday, May 14. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Kalispell Black and Blue's Jake Rendina (1) runs with the ball against the Missoula Mud Dogs during the championship game of the State Rugby Tournament at Glacier High School on Saturday, May 14. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Kalispell and Helena battle for a lineout during the semifinals of the State Rugby Tournament at Glacier High School on Saturday, May 14. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Kalispell Black and Blue's Toby Snackenberg (16) is tackled by a Missoula Mud Dog opponent after a run during the championship game of the State Rugby Tournament at Glacier High School on Saturday, May 14. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Kalispell Black and Blue's Matthew Melby (21) runs with the ball against the Helena Hooligans in the semifinals of the State Rugby Tournament at Glacier High School on Saturday, May 14. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Kalispell Black and Blue's Jake Rendina (1) runs with the ball against the Missoula Mud Dogs during the championship game of the State Rugby Tournament at Glacier High School on Saturday, May 14. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Kalispell Black and Blue's Jake Rendina (1) runs with the ball against the Missoula Mud Dogs during the championship game of the State Rugby Tournament at Glacier High School on Saturday, May 14. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Kalispell Black and Blue's Jake Rendina (1) runs with the ball against the Missoula Mud Dogs during the championship game of the State Rugby Tournament at Glacier High School on Saturday, May 14. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Kalispell Black and Blue's Jake Rendina (1) runs with the ball against the Missoula Mud Dogs during the championship game of the State Rugby Tournament at Glacier High School on Saturday, May 14. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Kalispell Black and Blue's Luke Leach (4) is brought down by a Missoula Mud Dog defender during the championship game of the State Rugby Tournament at Glacier High School on Saturday, May 14. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Kalispell Black and Blue's Luke Leach (4) is brought down by a Missoula Mud Dog defender during the championship game of the State Rugby Tournament at Glacier High School on Saturday, May 14. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Kalispell Black and Blue's Fin Nadeau (9) punts the ball into Missoula Mud Dog territory during the championship game of the State Rugby Tournament at Glacier High School on Saturday, May 14. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Kalispell Black and Blue's Wyatt Thomason (6) breaks free for a run against the Missoula Mud Dogs during the championship game of the State Rugby Tournament at Glacier High School on Saturday, May 14. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Kalispell Black and Blue's Wyatt Thomason (6) breaks free for a run against the Missoula Mud Dogs during the championship game of the State Rugby Tournament at Glacier High School on Saturday, May 14. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Kalispell Black and Blue's Fin Nadeau (9) passes to a teammate during the championship game of the State Rugby Tournament against the Missoula Mud Dogs at Glacier High School on Saturday, May 14. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Kalispell Black and Blue's Matthew Melby (21) runs with the ball against the Helena Hooligans in the semifinals of the State Rugby Tournament at Glacier High School on Saturday, May 14. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Kalispell Black and Blue's Matthew Melby (21) runs with the ball against the Helena Hooligans in the semifinals of the State Rugby Tournament at Glacier High School on Saturday, May 14. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Kalispell Black and Blue's Sawyer Troupe (13) is stopped just short of a try against the Missoula Mud Dogs during the championship game of the State Rugby Tournament at Glacier High School on Saturday, May 14. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Kalispell Black and Blue's Sawyer Troupe (13) is stopped just short of a try against the Missoula Mud Dogs during the championship game of the State Rugby Tournament at Glacier High School on Saturday, May 14. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Kalispell Black and Blue's Luke Leach (4) is stopped just short of a try against the Missoula Mud Dogs during the championship game of the State Rugby Tournament at Glacier High School on Saturday, May 14. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Kalispell Black and Blue's Luke Leach (4) is stopped just short of a try against the Missoula Mud Dogs during the championship game of the State Rugby Tournament at Glacier High School on Saturday, May 14. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Kalispell Black and Blue's Luke Leach (4) is stopped just short of a try against the Missoula Mud Dogs during the championship game of the State Rugby Tournament at Glacier High School on Saturday, May 14. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Kalispell Black and Blue's Fin Nadeau (9) tackles a Missoula Mud Dog opponent during the championship game at the State Rugby Tournament at Glacier High School on Saturday, May 14. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Kalispell Black and Blue captain Fin Nadeau (9) fires up the team before the championship game against the Missoula Mud Dogs at the State Rugby Tournament at Glacier High School on Saturday, May 14. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

The Kalispell Black and Blue pose with the championship trophy after defeating the Missoula Mud Dogs 12-0 at the State Rugby Tournament at Glacier High School on Saturday, May 14. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Kalispell Black and Blue's Luke Leach (4) wins possession off a lineout against the Missoula Mud Dogs during the championship game of the State Rugby Tournament at Glacier High School on Saturday, May 14. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Kalispell Black and Blue's Wyatt Thomason (6) reaches for a try against the Missoula Mud Dogs during the championship game of the State Rugby Tournament at Glacier High School on Saturday, May 14. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Kalispell Black and Blue's Wyatt Thomason (6) breaks free for a run against the Missoula Mud Dogs during the championship game of the State Rugby Tournament at Glacier High School on Saturday, May 14. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

The Kalispell Black and Blue celebrate on the field after their 12-0 win over the Missoula Mud Dogs in the championship game of the State Rugby Tournament at Glacier High School on Saturday, May 14. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Kalispell Black and Blue's Jake Rendina (1) runs with the ball against the Missoula Mud Dogs during the championship game of the State Rugby Tournament at Glacier High School on Saturday, May 14. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Kalispell Black and Blue's Jake Rendina (1) runs with the ball against the Missoula Mud Dogs during the championship game of the State Rugby Tournament at Glacier High School on Saturday, May 14. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Kalispell Black and Blue's Jake Rendina (1) runs with the ball against the Missoula Mud Dogs during the championship game of the State Rugby Tournament at Glacier High School on Saturday, May 14. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Kalispell Black and Blue captain Fin Nadeau holds the championship trophy as the team celebrates after a 12-0 win over the Missoula Mud Dogs at the State Rugby Tournament at Glacier High School on Saturday, May 14. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

