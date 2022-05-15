PHOTOS: Kalispell Black and Blue boys rugby wins state championship

Related
Northwest Montana Fair Taps Big Country Star to Headline Concert
It's almost summertime, and you know what that means - it's summer concert season!. There are a ton of concerts happening in Missoula that we can't wait to see this year... but let's expand our reach just a little bit. What's going on in, say, Kalispell?. Well, if you're planning...
Really? Montana’s Most Historic Fast Food Joint Is Surprising
This argument could be one of the biggest debates we've ever had. The topic is near and dear to many Montanans throughout the state. Lovefood published a list of The Most Historic Fast Food Join in Every State, and for Montana, it's a surprising choice. The parameters for the list were established as a fast-food restaurant that has been in constant business since they opened and had to be over forty years old. Here in Montana, we have so many restaurants of that caliber, that's a tough choice to pick one.
Montana Jewish community races against clock to save oldest synagogue in the state
With less than six weeks left before a purchase deadline, the Montana Jewish Project is putting out an urgent call for support as it raises money to buy back the state’s oldest synagogue and establish the first Jewish community center in the Rocky Mountain West. The fund-raising campaign seeks to raise $925,000 to purchase the […] The post Montana Jewish community races against clock to save oldest synagogue in the state appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Montana state fishing record set
Montana state fish records keep falling. For the third time in less than 15 months, a Montana angler has caught a new Montana state fishing record for the longnose sucker. Jonathan Miller used a jig to land his 4.78-pound, 22¼-inch fish on May 10 from Hauser Reservoir near Helena.
Montana's legendary governor returns in encore of locally written musical
Thomas Meagher's story returns to the stage in Polson the next two weekends.
An Outstanding 9-1-1 Dispatcher in Ravalli County
Montana's 911 Dispatcher of the Year is Amy Cianflone of Hamilton. She was one of an honored group of emergency medical services providers recognized at an awards ceremony at the Helena Capitol Rotunda this week. Montana Governor Greg Gianforte has proclaimed May 15-21 as Emergency Medical Services Week. The Montana...
Wild Montana Getaway: Why To Book A Weekend Retreat At The Ranch at Rock Creek
“I like to think of preparing for target shooting like breathing for yoga,” my guide tells me as I line the sight on my revolver up with the moving Texas Star Target. “So inhale now, relax, and then when you aren’t thinking about it as you exhale pull the trigger.”
Montana Has a Brand New, 106 Acre State Park on Flathead Lake
This 106 acre piece of land that sits directly on Flathead Lake is located in the small community of Somers, Montana. It is now Montana's 56th state park, the first park created in 3 years. Somers, Montana and our new state park are located on the northern tip of Flathead...
I-90 westbound remains closed in Missoula
An early Wednesday morning crash has closed the westbound lanes of I-90 near the Expressway exit in Missoula.
Hope is Hoping for Your Love at Humane Society of Western Montana
It was another Take Me Home Tuesdays visit from the Humane Society of Western Montana to the KYSS FM studios today. Katie and Jessie from the Humane Society brought in Hope, who is about 5 months old and in need of a very loving, attentive family, preferably one that already has a confident and gentle resident dog who can offer support and guidance to her. That's because Hope is severely visually and hearing impaired.
Body found near the bank of Clark Fork River
SUPERIOR, Mont. - An investigation has been launched after a body was reported near the bank of the Clark Fork River near River Bend Road. Mineral County Sheriff, Michael Toth says the report came in around 1:18 pm Tuesday, May 17. Assistance was requested from the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office...
Tragic Explanation Behind Death of Man in Helena, MT Dumpster
The victim of last Thursday’s death in Helena, 24-year-old Jacob Garza, refused help from several sources before he was killed when a garbage truck picked up the cardboard box where he was sleeping, and he died as a result of blunt force trauma. KGVO News reached out to Lewis...
Body recovered from Clark Fork River near Superior
A body was recovered from the Clark Fork River near Superior on Tuesday afternoon.
MDT reports westbound I-90 now open at Reserve St. exit
MISSOULA, Mont. — Update: Montana Department of Transportation announced that I-90 at 101 Mile Maker is now open and all traffic can pass. Montana Department of Transportation is reporting two semis have crashed and blocked westbound traffic on I-90 in Missoula. The crash is located at mile marker 101.
High Wind Warning issued for Cascade, Central and Southern Lewis and Clark, Fergus by NWS
Effective: 2022-05-18 21:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-19 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Cascade; Central and Southern Lewis and Clark; Fergus; Judith Basin HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph, are expected. * WHERE...Cascade, Fergus, Judith Basin and Central and Southern Lewis and Clark Counties. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 PM MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Country star Lee Brice to headline NW Montana Fair
Brice is one of the most popular artists on music streaming services, in addition to radio play
Missing girl found safe in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula police confirm a missing 7-year-old girl on Missoula's Northside was found safe Monday night. Neighbors joined search efforts for America "Amy" Fitterer, who was seen near the 1200 block of Phillips Street at 3:50 p.m. Monday. Police say the girl is safe. No additional information...
Montana's judicial independence is on the ballot this election, says Helena judge
Two seats on the Montana Supreme Court are up for reelection this year as constitutional challenges to GOP-backed laws flood the court’s docket.
MDT asks drivers to slow down on Highway 93 north of St. Ignatius due to oil spill
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation is asking drivers to slow down on Highway 93 north of St. Ignatius. Speeds of 35 mph are recommended from mile marker 32 to 37. An oil spill is causing lane blockages.
Montana health officers see rise in COVID-19 cases
BOZEMAN, Mont — County health officials across Montana report seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases. “We still are dealing with sublineages of the omicron variant, which is a more contagious variant that's circulating in the community,” Gallatin City-County health officer Lori Christenson said. Montana state officials latest report...
