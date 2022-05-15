ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts biker brawl leaves 7 injured; dozens reportedly involved in melee

By Andrew Mark Miller
Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthorities in Massachusetts say seven people have been transported to the hospital following a brawl between rival motorcycle clubs on Saturday. WPRI-TV reported on Saturday that police responded to the brawl around 12:25 pm on Saturday...

