Nick Laccitello went 2-for-3 with a go-ahead two-run single in the sixth inning to lift Pompton Lakes to a 6-4 win over Rutherford in Rutherford. Pompton Lakes (14-8) led, 3-0 after three innings, before Rutherford struck for two runs in each of the fourth and fifth innings to take a 4-3 lead. Devin Borrero went 4-for-4 with an RBI, and also pitched a scoreless seventh to close out the game. Harrison Curran gave up four runs (three earned) on seven hits over six innings to pick up the win.

POMPTON LAKES, NJ ・ 10 HOURS AGO