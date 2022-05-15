ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Remembering the victims: Aaron Salter

By August Erbacher
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42NcFy_0feWao7E00

A Buffalo police source has identified the security guard who attempted to stop a mass shooter at Tops on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo as Aaron Salter.

According to investigators, Aaron Salter attempted to stop the mass shooting by firing at the shooter, 18-year-old Payton Gendron. However, Gendron was wearing body armor and was not harmed by the shot. Gendron returned fire, killing Salter.

Aaron Salter previously served as a Buffalo Police officer. He became a security guard at Tops after retiring from the force.

In a news conference on Saturday, Buffalo Police Department Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia called Salter "beloved," and "a hero in our eyes."

Salter was one of ten people killed in the mass shooting at Tops on Saturday. Three others were shot and survived. One has been released from the hospital.

Comments / 4

Related
News 8 WROC

Two men recovering from separate overnight shootings

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department says a man was shot overnight Saturday on Selye Terrace near Pierpont Street in Rochester. Upon their arrival they located the victim laying in a front yard at around 2:45 a.m. Officers say the victim had been shot in his upper body. AMR took the victim to […]
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, NY
erienewsnow.com

Missing 3-Year-Old Boy Found in Lake Erie after Search Dies

The missing three-year-old Erie boy who was found in Lake Erie following a search Saturday has died, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Troopers were called to Northview Dr. in Harborcreek Township just after 5 p.m. to assist Fairfield Hose Volunteer Fire Department, Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, the Coast Guard and other volunteers in finding the child.
ERIE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Guards#Mass Shooting#Buffalo Police Department#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 4 Buffalo

Hilton man dies after motorcycle veers off road

BYRON, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to authorities, a Hilton, N.Y. man has died after his motorcycle veered off the road and crashed in the Town of Byron. Genesee County dispatchers received a call around 3:45 p.m. Saturday of a motorcycle crash on Byron Holley Road in the Town of Byron. A man in his 60s […]
HILTON, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Newfane 20-year-old charged with manslaughter in crash that killed Lockport man

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — An indictment charging a 20-year-old Newfane man with manslaughter and other charges was unsealed Wednesday from Niagara County Court. The indictment charges Sean F. Kelahan, 20, of Newfane with second-degree manslaughter, leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle incident without reporting, reckless driving and speeding, according to the Niagara County […]
LOCKPORT, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy