ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Video: Car burns at Green Meadows street takeover

By Cameron Kiszla, with reporting by Luis Zuniga
KTLA
KTLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ge7If_0feWaios00

A car caught fire during a street takeover in the Green Meadows area of South Los Angeles early Saturday morning, officials said.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to South Central Avenue and East 120th Street at 1:11 a.m. for a traffic collision, though another person who called the Fire Department noted that a vehicle was on fire, according to Brian Humphrey of the LAFD.

Due to issues with the assembled crowd, the LAFD called for help from the Los Angeles Police Department, which arrested two people for battery on a firefighter, according to Officer Cervantes of the Los Angeles Police Department.

Their names, ages and genders have not been released.

No one had to be transported by ambulance to the hospital, Humphrey said, though Cervantes noted that the vehicle in question was towed from the scene.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 2

Related
Key News Network

Pedestrian Fatally Struck on 5 Freeway

Los Feliz, Los Angeles, CA: A person on the 5 Freeway HOV lane was struck and killed Wednesday morning prompting closure of two lanes. At approximately 6:15 a.m. May 18, California Highway Patrol officers received 911 calls regarding a possible pedestrian hit by a vehicle on the 5 South Freeway just north of the Los Feliz Boulevard exit in the greater Hollywood area of Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Lynwood shooting leaves one dead near Watts shelter

LYNWOOD – Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau detectives Wednesday are investigating the shooting death of a man in Lynwood. The shooting occurred a few blocks away from a homeless shelter operated by Los Angeles County. Deputies from the Century Sheriff’s Station were called at approximately 10:22 p.m. Tuesday to the...
LYNWOOD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Accidents
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Sports
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTLA

Man dies after being pushed off bike, hitting head: LAPD

A man found dead in downtown Los Angeles overnight was likely pushed off his bicycle, police said. Around 12:10 a.m., officers received a call reporting a man down near the intersection of West 7th and Flower streets, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson confirmed. Investigators believe a man in his 40s was riding his bicycle […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Toddler accidentally run over by father at Riverside home

A toddler was transported to the hospital in critical condition after he was hit by his father’s vehicle Wednesday afternoon. It happened around 12:30 p.m. at a home on the 18800 block of Gentian Avenue in Riverside. According to a spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol, the toddler’s father was pulling into his driveway after […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Los Angeles#Police#Accident#The Fire Department#Lafd
KTLA

Search and rescue crews rescue lost hikers near Tarzana

Two hikers who got lost in a canyon near Tarzana Tuesday night were rescued by search and rescue crews. The two hikers, who were identified as two women, were reported being lost around 9:20 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Two Los Angeles Fire Department helicopters and one LAPD helicopter responded to the […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Crews put out brush fire in Sylmar

Crews put out a blaze in the Sylmar area Tuesday evening. The brush fire burned less that 1 acre in the area of 12300 North Laurel Canyon, the Los Angeles Fire Department said. There was light-to-medium brush burning in an area with light wind, according to the Fire Department. No structures were threatened and there […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

2 killed in crash with big rig on 210 Freeway

LOS ANGELES - Two people were killed in a crash involving a big rig in the Tujunga area Monday. The two-vehicle collision was reported just before 5:25 p.m. on the westbound Foothill (210) Freeway near La Tuna Canyon Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. Two people were pronounced dead...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
KTLA

Cops at right place at right time snag thief in Beverly Hills

A pair of Beverly Hills motorcycle cops were at the right place at the right time to nab a suspected thief Wednesday afternoon. Video shared with KTLA showed the officers near the intersection of Rodeo Drive and Brighton Way when a person running with a large bag on their side begins to cross their paths. […]
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
KTLA

2 arrested months after fatal beating of homeless man in Anaheim

Two homeless people have been arrested months after the fatal beating of another homeless man in Anaheim, authorities said Tuesday. Gilbert Daisaku Johnson was found along the 100 block of West Broadway suffering from head injuries about 3:45 a.m. Nov. 15, 2021. The 32-year-old who had previously lived in Costa Mesa was taken to a […]
ANAHEIM, CA
KTLA

Teen girl stabbed by male classmate in Montclair: MPD

A 16-year-old boy was arrested and faces possible charges for attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed a female classmate in the head. The stabbing took place Wednesday around 3:35 p.m. in the 4700 block of San Bernardino Street in Montclair. Montclair police say a 16-year-old girl was walking home from school when her male classmate […]
MONTCLAIR, CA
signalscv.com

Vehicle hits motorcyclist, flees scene on I-5

California Highway Patrol officers are investigating a car vs. motorcycle incident that occurred on Interstate 5 just north of the State Route 14 interchange on Sunday, according to CHP Officer Moses Marroquin. Marroquin said that officers received the call at 1:09 p.m. and that the incident was “being investigated as...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

KTLA

51K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy