Video: Car burns at Green Meadows street takeover

A car caught fire during a street takeover in the Green Meadows area of South Los Angeles early Saturday morning, officials said.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to South Central Avenue and East 120th Street at 1:11 a.m. for a traffic collision, though another person who called the Fire Department noted that a vehicle was on fire, according to Brian Humphrey of the LAFD.

Due to issues with the assembled crowd, the LAFD called for help from the Los Angeles Police Department, which arrested two people for battery on a firefighter, according to Officer Cervantes of the Los Angeles Police Department.

Their names, ages and genders have not been released.

No one had to be transported by ambulance to the hospital, Humphrey said, though Cervantes noted that the vehicle in question was towed from the scene.

