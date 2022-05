Just as we’re all trying to get ready for swimsuit season, the food gods are laughing their asses off by throwing us a curveball with National Burger Day on May 28. Nearly 50 billion burgers are eaten each year in this country, so it’s only fitting that we dedicate an entire day celebrating America’s most iconic food as we usher in the summer grilling season.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO