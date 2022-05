(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) last Friday reported 40,026 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, with 45 additional deaths over the past week. The CDC reports that 23 Illinois counties are now rated at the Medium Community Level, up from 14 the week before, and its the eighth straight week with an increase in statewide coronavirus cases. For more on all the stats, go to the dph.illinois.gov website.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO