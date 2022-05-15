BMX Legacy Nationals in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — BMX racers from all around the world hit the dirt track at the newly-built Hardesty National BMX Stadium in north Tulsa.

Laura Smulders, from the Netherlands, took first place in her event.

Starting at the age of six, Smulders raced throughout Europe before seeking new challenges here in the U.S. BMX circuit.

Smulders said, “With the girls here it’s good competition, another win today, so that means it’s six, six in total up until now in the U.S.”

She’s raced all over and on many different tracks, but says she’s impressed by the new BMX stadium here in Tulsa.

She said, “This is a sick facility. They built a great track. They built a nice roof. And the museum is really cool of course to see the heritage of our sport. I really like it.”

FOX23 brought you extensive coverage when the facility opened back in February, on the north end of the Greenwood District.

USA BMX officials say the headquarters is now the world-wide epicenter of the sport

©2022 Cox Media Group