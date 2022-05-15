ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

BMX Legacy Nationals in Tulsa

By Catherine James, FOX23 News
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=268Qw4_0feWURKd00

TULSA, Okla. — BMX racers from all around the world hit the dirt track at the newly-built Hardesty National BMX Stadium in north Tulsa.

Laura Smulders, from the Netherlands, took first place in her event.

Starting at the age of six, Smulders raced throughout Europe before seeking new challenges here in the U.S. BMX circuit.

Smulders said, “With the girls here it’s good competition, another win today, so that means it’s six, six in total up until now in the U.S.”

She’s raced all over and on many different tracks, but says she’s impressed by the new BMX stadium here in Tulsa.

She said, “This is a sick facility. They built a great track. They built a nice roof. And the museum is really cool of course to see the heritage of our sport. I really like it.”

FOX23 brought you extensive coverage when the facility opened back in February, on the north end of the Greenwood District.

USA BMX officials say the headquarters is now the world-wide epicenter of the sport

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Hardesty, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
Tulsa, OK
Sports
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa Race Massacre survivors to be presented with $1 million

TULSA, Okla. — The survivors of the Tulsa Race Massacre, 108-year-old Mrs. Viola Ford Fletcher, 107-year-old Mrs. Lessie Benningfield Randle and 101-year-old Mr. Hughes Van Ellis, will be presented a gift of $1 million. The gift comes from the Ed and Lisa Mitzen with their New York-based nonprofit Business...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

OHP participates in International Road Check

OKLAHOMA — Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers are participating in a three-day-long International Road Check. >>>MORE: Drug Enforcement Administration tackling violent crime by tracking drug overdoses. Troopers from Troop S joined other agencies across the country and in Canada and Mexico for the road check, which started in 1988. The...
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

New data released on homeless in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Housing Solutions Tulsa has released a report with new data on homeless people in Tulsa. The data in the report was gathered over a two-day period from a total of 1,063 respondents. The report outlines some of major factors leading to homelessness, including mental health, domestic...
TULSA, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Smulders
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bmx#Bmx Legacy Nationals#U S Bmx#Usa Bmx
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

David Ware sent to state prison in McAlester

MCALESTER, Okla. — David Ware was transferred to the state prison in McAlester to live out his days on death row. Ware is now at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary after he was convicted of killing Tulsa Police Sergeant Craig Johnson and shooting Officer Aurash Zarkeshan at a traffic stop in June 2020.
MCALESTER, OK
Z94

One Of The Biggest Oklahoma Gun Shows Is Coming To OKC

If your memory is good enough, you'll remember that one of the first shortages at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic was guns and ammo. They simply vanished from store shelves across the country. A lack of manufacturing due to covid-closures mixed with an obviously changing political climate made guns...
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

New details announced for upcoming quarter featuring Wilma Mankiller

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Earlier this year, the U.S. Mint announced that Wilma Mankiller would be the next woman to be minted on the newest quarter. Mankiller was the first female Chief of the Cherokee Nation. She was elected in 1987 and tripled the tribe’s enrollment and doubled employment. Mankiller won the re-election and continued to better the Cherokee Nation by building new housing, health centers, and children’s programs.
TAHLEQUAH, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Car dealerships battle against pandemic impacts, parts shortages

TULSA, Okla. — At Bill Knight Ford, Owner and General Manager Bill Knight, says his lot is like night and day compared to the times before the pandemic hit. “Sometimes you can walk in and find a vehicle that showed up that day, but it is very few and far between,” said Knight. “Normally we would have 400 vehicles on the ground, and we have 8 today.”
TULSA, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma heat played role in weekend power outages

THE VILLAGE, Okla. — The heat in Oklahoma played a role in the power outages over the weekend. Thousands of people in the metro sweated through their Sunday when the power went out. OG&E said the heat played a role in equipment failure that caused widespread outages. Residents in...
THE VILLAGE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
63K+
Followers
109K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy