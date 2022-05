ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- An 8-month-old child was struck by a vehicle Wednesday near Tucker and Chestnut, police said. The child was in a stroller when the vehicle hit them around 2:20 p.m. The child suffered a minor injury to the head, police said. The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene and the child was taken to the hospital.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 15 HOURS AGO