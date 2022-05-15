Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Harper, Kingman by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 21:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-19 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Sumner A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 AM CDT FOR SOUTHERN SUMNER COUNTY At 339 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles southeast of Anthony to 11 miles south of Argonia to near Caldwell to near Braman to 6 miles north of Blackwell, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Wellington, Caldwell, Oxford, Argonia, South Haven, Geuda Springs, Mayfield, Milan, Hunnewell and Perth. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

SUMNER COUNTY, KS ・ 3 HOURS AGO