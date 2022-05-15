ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harper County, KS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Harper, Kingman by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-14 20:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Sumner by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 21:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-19 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Sumner A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 AM CDT FOR SOUTHERN SUMNER COUNTY At 339 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles southeast of Anthony to 11 miles south of Argonia to near Caldwell to near Braman to 6 miles north of Blackwell, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Wellington, Caldwell, Oxford, Argonia, South Haven, Geuda Springs, Mayfield, Milan, Hunnewell and Perth. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
SUMNER COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Grant, Kay, Noble, Payne by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 03:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-19 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Grant; Kay; Noble; Payne THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR KAY...NOBLE...CENTRAL GRANT AND NORTHWESTERN PAYNE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 400 AM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms.
GRANT COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Creek, Osage, Pawnee by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 21:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-19 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Creek; Osage; Pawnee A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 AM CDT FOR CENTRAL OSAGE...NORTHWESTERN CREEK AND SOUTHEASTERN PAWNEE COUNTIES At 353 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles northwest of Hardy to 5 miles east of Fairfax to near Cushing, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations in or near the path include Pawhuska... Hominy Cleveland... Mannford Drumright... Oilton Shidler... Wynona Jennings... Westport Osage... Burbank Hallett... Blackburn Terlton... Maramec Grainola... Foraker Pearsonia... Sunset Lake HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CREEK COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy