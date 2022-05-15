ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Police throughout Hudson Valley on high alert in wake of Buffalo supermarket shooting

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q8a5V_0feWT8r600

The mass shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo Saturday afternoon, described by police as "racially motivated," prompted police departments throughout the Hudson Valley into high alert.

In the wake of the shootings that killed at least 10, and wounded 3 others, Gov. Kathy Hochul, called it, "a military-style execution of people who simply wanted to buy groceries."

The Yonkers Police Department also issued a statement, that reads in part, "Out of an abundance of caution, just like in other mass shooting incidents, we are going to pay special attention to similar environments and shoppers may see increased patrols in shopping areas and districts."

The news the gun violence sent shockwaves throughout the Hudson Valley.

Buffalo police revealed the suspect drove hundreds of miles to the supermarket, heavily armed and wearing tactical gear.

Some residents said they worry this latest mass shooting will inspire others to carry out similar ideas.

Yonkers police said there are no credible local threats.

Comments / 5

Related
2 On Your Side

Buffalo man allegedly makes terroristic threat at Elmwood Avenue grocery store

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man was arraigned Wednesday morning, a day after allegedly making a terroristic threat at an Elmwood Avenue grocery store. Andrew J. Marsh, 33, has been charged with one felony county of making a terroristic threat and one misdemeanor count of criminal possession of a controlled substance. He faces seven years in prison, if convicted on all charges.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Funerals being planned for mass shooting victims

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Funeral services are now being planned for the victims of the mass shooting at the Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo. Ten people were killed in the shooting, and three more people were wounded in the Saturday afternoon attack. 2 On Your side will continue to update this story with services as they are released.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hudson, NY
Hudson, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Yonkers, NY
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
Yonkers, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Southern Tier shop where Buffalo shooting suspect purchased gun is closed

It was a somber day at Susquehanna Valley High School in Conklin, where the alleged perpetrator of a mass shooting in Buffalo attended just one year ago, while new information emerged about one of the guns used in Saturday’s attack. Following a two-hour delay, students returned to the hallways...
BUFFALO, NY
13 WHAM

Buffalo shooting site more than a grocery store

Buffalo, N.Y. — Many people in the Buffalo neighborhood around the Tops grocery store walk up and down the street - not because they want to, but because it's their main form of transportation. And with the store being closed for three days now since it's part of an...
BUFFALO, NY
News 12

911 dispatcher who took Buffalo shooting call put on leave

A 911 dispatcher has been placed on leave and may lose her job after allegedly hanging up on an supermarket employee hiding during this weekend's shooting rampage in Buffalo, New York. “Termination will be sought” for the dispatcher at a disciplinary hearing later this month, said Peter Anderson, spokesperson for...
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
WBNS 10TV Columbus

911 dispatcher who allegedly hung up on woman during Buffalo supermarket shooting placed on leave

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 911 dispatcher who allegedly hung up on a woman inside the Tops grocery store during Saturday's massacre is now on paid administrative leave. The allegation came from Latisha Rogers, an assistant office manager at the Tops supermarket on Jefferson. She called in during 2 On Your Side's live coverage of the mass shooting on Saturday. Latisha said she could hear gunshots that wouldn't stop and she pulled her cell phone out of her back pocket and called 911.
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Hudson Valley#Gun Violence#Mass Shooting#Violent Crime
News 12

5 wanted in shots fired incident in Harlem, police say

The NYPD is asking for the public's help in identifying five suspects in connection to a shots fired incident in Harlem. Police say five people with handguns discharged multiple rounds Tuesday at 2:48 a.m. in front of 555 West 151st St. Officers report there were no injuries, but three parked...
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
News 12

VIDEO: Man punches, slams victim to the ground in Inwood robbery; suspects at large

Two unidentified suspects linked to an April robbery in Inwood are being sought out by the NYPD. Police say two men, aged 35 and 40, were approached by three individuals late April at 3:05 a.m. on the corner of 9th Avenue and West 203rd Street. One of the suspects punched the 35-year-old to the ground. The same suspect grabbed the second victim and slammed him to the ground. Angel Pimentel, 29, of the Bronx and one of the suspects connected to the robbery, showed a handgun, and he and the other wanted men allegedly took a chain, two rings, one belt, eyeglasses, $900, $420, an iPhone 13 and ID.
MANHATTAN, NY
cnycentral.com

Posts allegedly by Buffalo suspect suggest Rochester was considered as target

Rochester, N.Y. — The man accused of opening fire on employees and shoppers at a Buffalo grocery store drove hundreds of miles from his home in Broome County to do so. It is believed by law enforcement that Payton Gendron, 18, made his way across the Southern Tier to Western New York, ending up in Buffalo, where he allegedly shot 13 people, killing 10, in a racially-motivated attack Saturday afternoon at the Tops Friendly Markets on Jefferson Avenue.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 12

Man shot in foot in Peekskill

A man is recovering after a shooting in Peekskill. Peekskill Police Chief Leo Dylewski says the shooting happened at Tompkins Park around 4:20 p.m. Tuesday. Officers arriving at the scene found a man with an injury to his foot that was not considered life-threatening. No arrests have been made.
PEEKSKILL, NY
News 12

News 12

75K+
Followers
25K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy