ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Lightning advance with Game 7 road win over Leafs

By Eduardo A. Encina
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m5seC_0feWSiSW00
Lightning forward Nick Paul celebrates his second goal of the night against the Maple Leafs, during the second period of Game 7 in Toronto. [ NATHAN DENETTE | Associated Press ]

TORONTO — When the Lightning acquired forward Nick Paul at the trade deadline, general manager Julien BriseBois said his game was made for the playoffs.

And with the Lightning’s season on the line, it was Paul — one of just two players in the Tampa Bay lineup playing in his first postseason — who was the difference in sending the reigning back-to-back Stanley Cup champions on to the second round.

The Lightning never had a lead in their best-of-seven series against the Maple Leafs until the end. They had to claw back trailing at every turn, including an overtime win at Amalie Arena just to force a do-or-die Game 7.

And Paul, who grew up in the Toronto suburb of Mississauga, scored both goals for the Lightning in Saturday night’s 2-1 victory.

He quieted the home crowd at Scotiabank Arena twice, including taking the air out of the building with his go-ahead goal with 3:28 left in the second period.

All the talk this series had been about Toronto, whether this was the Leafs team to get over the hump and win the franchise’s first playoff series since 2004. But the Lightning had to fight off their own stigma of complacency.

“I don’t want anybody to sit here and say, ‘Well, it is easier (to deal with losing) because we won two Cups,’” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said before Game 7. ‘“If the Leafs get the best of us tonight, it’s OK.’ That’s BS. We’re standing here on the cusp of greatness. And why the hell wouldn’t you charge through that door?”

Game 7 played out as expected. It was tightly contested. Defenses were determined to protect their own net and didn’t take too many risks. After a series full of atypical high-scoring games, this was back to gritty playoff hockey.

The Lightning overcame the loss of center Brayden Point, who was arguably the team’s top player in this series, to an apparent upper-body injury. Point’s right leg twisted awkwardly underneath him late in the first period. He tried to return in the second but skated just one shift.

Shortly after that, Paul gave the Lightning the 1-0 lead, putting in Ross Colton’s rebound past Toronto goaltender Jack Campbell.

Andrei Vasilevskiy yielded a tying goal to Morgan Rielly with 6:35 left in the second, but just as he did late in Game 6 two days prior, he came up big in the most critical times late.

On Paul’s second goal, he collected the puck at the Toronto blue line, weaved through two Leafs defenders into the slot and launched an off-balance wrister into the back of the net.

Paul was not only a force on offense, but also made a key backcheck on William Nylander, fought off Colin Blackwell on a rush and nearly scored again with his drive to the goal. He also played a role in the Lightning’s PK unit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fDoE9_0feWSiSW00

And the Lightning, who have struggled to close out games in the third period during this series (they were outscored 11-7 in the third entering Game 7) and throughout the regular season.

The Lightning know this well. Defense wins championships and Tampa Bay didn’t allow the Leafs to get near the front of the net, and they prevented rebounds that hurt them earlier in the series.

This story will be updated.

• • •

Sign up for Lightning Strikes, a weekly newsletter from Bolts beat writer Eduardo A. Encina that brings you closer to the ice.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Lightning-Panthers Game 1 report card: Refreshed, rejuvenated

We so often expect him to be superhuman that we forget that Nikita Kucherov is subject to the same ills, ailments and maladies as the rest of us. So when the star forward didn’t look quite like himself in the Lightning’s opening-round series against the Maple Leafs, we noticed the obvious (he wasn’t moving his feet) and looked to the usual (he wasn’t engaged, he was frustrated).
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Paul
Person
Brayden Point
Person
William Nylander
Person
Colin Blackwell
Person
Morgan Rielly
Person
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Tampa Bay Times

Who in the world steps in front of a puck at 100 mph? Yeah, these guys

SUNRISE — The face, right? You’ve got to protect the face first. And then it’s easily breakable bones. The forearm, the knees, even the feet. Really, when it comes to blocking a frozen hockey puck whizzing at you at breakneck speed — and that’s not necessarily a euphemism — it’s best to go into turtle mode and pray it hits a protected body part.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Alex Killorn look-a-likes invade Sunrise for Game 1

SUNRISE — It didn’t take Justin Wilson long to figure out how he and his group of friends should outfit themselves for Game 1 of the Lightning-Panthers series. A few weeks ago, the group decided they wanted to fly down to Sunrise and dress as one of their favorite players, Alex Killorn.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lightning Strikes#Stanley Cup#The Maple Leafs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NewsBreak
Hockey
Tampa Bay Times

Plans filed for 54-story downtown Tampa tower, region’s tallest skyscraper

A developer is planning a 54-story residential tower in downtown Tampa that would, if built, be the tallest skyscraper on Florida’s west coast. Kolter Urban of Delray Beach filed plans Monday to build the 311-unit One Tampa at 507 N Ashley Drive, just southeast of Curtis Hixon Park. The building would encompass the entire block bordered by Ashley Drive and Twiggs, Tampa and Madison streets.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
67K+
Followers
21K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy