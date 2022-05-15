ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NC shooting injures 2 early Saturday, police say

By Brayden Stamps
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vrJUp_0feWRzBQ00

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people have been injured in a shooting in the early hours of Saturday morning, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

Police came to 4117 Spring Garden Street at 3:15 a.m. after getting reports of an aggravated assault in the area.

When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered two unnamed victims each suffering from a gunshot wound.

Both victims were taken to the hospital for treatment for their injuries, there is no update on their condition at this time.

There is also no information available on a suspect or motive for the shooting at this time as well.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

