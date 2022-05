Elise Reed bounced back from her first loss and aims to keep the wins coming at UFC Vegas 55. UFC Vegas 55 features the return of a former champion Holly Holm taking on a top contender on Ketlen Vieira in the women’s bantamweight division. Looking across the card, there are several prospects that fans should keep an eye on. One of them is Elise Reed and she’s the fighter to watch.

