You don’t see a lot of state prison breaks any more. The action movies and TV shows are full of them, harking back to the 1930s gangster era when desperados like John Dillinger, Bonnie and Clyde made escape from state prisons look relatively easy whether it was in Indiana or Texas.Last Thursday, however, an escaped prisoner, Gonzalo Lopez, age 48, was back in the prison-break news, and lo and behold, his roots run deep in Hidalgo County, which is where he began his criminal career comprised of excessive violence, culminating in a capital murder conviction in 2005 tied to a ...

HIDALGO COUNTY, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO