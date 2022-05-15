Wind Advisory issued for Arco, Mud Lake Desert, Upper Snake River Plain by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-19 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Western Magic Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM MDT FRIDAY * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. For the Wind Advisory, west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Western Magic Valley. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 3 AM to 9 AM MDT Friday. For the Wind Advisory, from 9 AM this morning to 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

