Bonneville County, ID

Wind Advisory issued for Arco, Mud Lake Desert, Upper Snake River Plain by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-14 19:50:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-14 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected...

Wind Advisory issued for Camas Prairie, Southern Twin Falls County, Southwest Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-19 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Camas Prairie; Southern Twin Falls County; Southwest Highlands; Upper Treasure Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West or northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Camas Prairie, Southwest Highlands, Southern Twin Falls County, Western Magic Valley and Upper Treasure Valley southeast of Boise. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 9 PM MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow unsecured objects around. Tree limbs could be blown down and power outages may result. The winds could also cause blowing dust and briefly lower visibilities.
ADA COUNTY, ID
Wind Advisory issued for Western Magic Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-19 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Western Magic Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM MDT FRIDAY * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. For the Wind Advisory, west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Western Magic Valley. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 3 AM to 9 AM MDT Friday. For the Wind Advisory, from 9 AM this morning to 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Freeze Warning issued for Western Magic Valley by NWS

