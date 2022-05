Two of the Milwaukee Bucks’ top assistant coaches, Darvin Ham and Charles Lee, have garnered significant interest in opposing team’s head coaching searches recently. The pair have both been doing their rounds in the first cycle of interviews, but it looks like Ham has impressed enough to land a second interview. According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Ham is scheduled to interview for a second time with the Charlotte Hornets, and he has now emerged as a “serious candidate” for the position. Both Ham and Lee have had interviews with Charlotte, and it appears that the former has a serious shot at landing the gig for his first NBA head coaching job.

